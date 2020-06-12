Bike India

2021 Honda Monkey Revealed 

The Japanese giant has announced the return of the 2021 Honda Monkey to their lineup of off-road motorcycles.

Honda monkey WEB

Origin

Tama Tech is an amusement park owned by Honda in Japan where they had originally launched a Honda Z series mini-bike as a children’s ride in 1961. This is where the Honda Monkey has originated from and instantly became a hit by 1964. Next year marks the 60th anniversary since the original Z100 Monkey was launched. The Honda Monkey is a popular offering from the manufacturers and a part of their CRF range of off-road motorcycles.

Design

The 2021 Honda Monkey is a mini-bike that is known for its retro-design, compact ergonomics and boasts of fun off-road capabilities. This retro machine also gets modern features such as LED headlights and tail-lights. The design for the 2021 model is the same as the previous model but it will get a new paint job of ‘Pearl Glittering Blue’ along with the existing ‘Pearl Nebula Red’ colour option.

2021-monkey-gallery-01-750x750 WEB

Engine

The Honda Monkey uses the same engine seen in the Grom and Super Cub models. Earlier models used a 50-cc engine mated to a three-speed semi-automatic transmission. The engine in the 2021 Honda Monkey will also be the same as the one seen in the 2020 model. This is a 125-cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected motor, that puts out 9.2 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 5,250 rpm, mated to a four-speed gearbox.

Dimensions

The Honda Monkey is as compact as it gets and has a kerb weight of just 107 kg. The bike makes use of a 5.6-litre fuel tank and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 67 km/litre. The front and rear get 10-inch spoke cast aluminium wheels.

2021-monkey-gallery-02-750x750 WEB

Suspension and Brakes

The suspension setup of the 2021 Honda Monkey will see 31-mm USD forks in the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear while the braking setup consists of a 220-mm disc brake at the front and a 190-mm disc brake at the rear. The bike will also get a single-channel ABS unit.

Price and Availability

The price of the 2021 Honda Monkey in the US starts from $ 3,999 (or Rs 3.03 lakh) making it a really expensive mini-bike. Considering the cost and the fact that we haven’t seen any of Honda’s mini-bikes in the Indian market, the Monkey will not be available to us. Although, Honda Big Wing are most likely to launch their range of 500-cc bikes in India by 2021.

