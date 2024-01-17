Bike India

Zontes Motorcycles Pricing Reduced

Zontes motorcycles are now more accessible than before with a reduction in price across multiple models. The products with revised pricing include the 350R, 350X, 350T and 350T ADV.

Following their launch in India in 2022, this is the first time the manufacturer is offering such a significant discount across the range. It is safe to say that the new pricing has made each motorcycle more accessible by close to Rs 50,000.

Zontes motorcycles are powered by a 348-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that develops 38.8 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 32.8 Nm at 7,500 rpm. All of them are equipped with a six-speed transmission too. Their current portfolio is rather versatile and has a motorcycle for every rider.

The 350R is a radically-styled naked motorcycle that has all the visual cues of a much larger machine. The 350X is a fully-faired sport-tourer while the 350T is a road-biased ADV. For the off-road nuts, the 350T is also available with spoke wheels. Oddly enough, the retro-modern GK350 roadster is the only motorcycle in their range that has not received a discount.

The ex-showroom pricing is as follows.

350R: Rs 2.79 lakh

350X: Rs 2.99 lakh

350T: Rs 2.99 lakh

350T ADV: Rs 3.25 lakh

These new prices are effective from today and are valid across all paint schemes.

