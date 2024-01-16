Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

QJ Motor Showcase Intent for 2024 With New Pricing

by Leave a Comment

QJ Motor reduce the prices of the SRC and SRV models by up to Rs 40,000.

Adishwar Auto Ride India is in expansion for the year 2024 and as an initial part of this strategy, new pricing has been announced for the QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 and SRV 300. This new plan for the year 2024 is in line with the intent showcased by QJ Motor in international markets.

The QJ Motor SRC 250 is now priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (Rs 31,000 lesser), the QJ Motor SRC 500 at Rs 2.39 lakh (Rs 40,000 lesser) and finally the QJ Motor SRV 300 is priced at Rs 3.19 lakh (Rs 40,000 lesser).

The prices are effective from 8 January 2024 and are standard across all three colour offerings on both models. QJ Motor say the revised pricing will allow the three products to be an even stronger value for money propositions.

c.karthik@nextgenpublishing.net'

Charan Karthik – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Zontes Motorcycles Pricing Reduced
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched
Chetak Gets a Mid-life Update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap