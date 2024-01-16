QJ Motor Showcase Intent for 2024 With New Pricing

QJ Motor reduce the prices of the SRC and SRV models by up to Rs 40,000.

Adishwar Auto Ride India is in expansion for the year 2024 and as an initial part of this strategy, new pricing has been announced for the QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 and SRV 300. This new plan for the year 2024 is in line with the intent showcased by QJ Motor in international markets.

The QJ Motor SRC 250 is now priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (Rs 31,000 lesser), the QJ Motor SRC 500 at Rs 2.39 lakh (Rs 40,000 lesser) and finally the QJ Motor SRV 300 is priced at Rs 3.19 lakh (Rs 40,000 lesser).

The prices are effective from 8 January 2024 and are standard across all three colour offerings on both models. QJ Motor say the revised pricing will allow the three products to be an even stronger value for money propositions.