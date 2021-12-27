Yezdi to Make Their Comeback In India On 13 January

One of the most iconic motorcycle makers are making a comeback on 13 January. The two motorcycles that are confirmed to be making their debut would be the Roadking and the Adventure.

The Roadking is expected to be a scrambler with a more road-friendly wheel setup. As Yezdi are owned by Classic Legends, parent to Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, we expect the Roadking to boast of the same 300-cc motor as the Jawas in a different state of tune.

Next in line for Yezdi would be the Adventure. It will also boast of the same motor in the same state of tune as the Roadking. Styling-wise, its looks would be that of an adventure touring motorcycle with a 19-inch or 21-inch front wheel aiding to its off-roading capabilities.

The Roadking would lock horns against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa Jawa and Jawa Forty Two. The Adventure could potentially get into the dogfight with the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 502.