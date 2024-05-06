Yamaha MT-03 Road Test Review – Black Panther

The Yamaha MT-03 is one of the best twin-cylinders in our market. We took it to Lavasa and ripped it around the twisty roads. Here is what we think about it

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The MT-03 has every aspect set perfectly or almost so. The aggressive front end, the subtle cockpit, the strong front brake, the Midnight Black colour, the twin-cylinder’s exhaust note, and the vibrations on the handlebars that slowly creep in as you near the end of the 12,000-rpm red-line.

Yamaha already hit the mark a few years ago when they launched the older version of the MT-03; however, the updated one, launched at the end of last year, just made things better. This one continues to be powered by the 321-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine whose reputation precedes it. Along with that butter-smooth six-speed gearbox, the bike puts a smile on your face every time you twist the throttle. There was even a moment where I whacked open the throttle at one corner and the rear tyre power-slid for a few metres. It is nice to have that sort of power available on tap within the city. With all the electronic aids and assists in other bikes these days, the MT-03 comes as a breath of fresh air on this count.

Now let’s start with the look of the street naked: its muscular fuel-tank and the signature LED daytime running lights (DRL) are the first things to catch your eye. The bike now gets LED blinkers as well. Some of the bits such as the embossed “Yamaha” logo on the fuel-tank and on the tail are beautiful and give a premium feel to the bike. The 10-spoke petal-like wheels also add to its character. The key slot is offset to the right, below the LCD instrument display, which also looks elegant. The ignition switch is designed beautifully and is a treat to use. The entire switchgear is neatly laid out and is easy to operate, although I found the blinker switch to be a little wiggly.













Coming to the ride and handling aspects, the bike has the right amount of stiffness to it. A stiff rear end for linear acceleration and a very flickable front end which helps during cornering. The rear damping is calibrated and set up in the best way possible. It does feel a smidge too stiff while tackling bumps and potholes in the city, but, out on the highway, it has the right amount of compression and rebound. The rear swing-arm also feels stiff.

Next up, the engine. A gem of a unit that makes 42 hp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. We took the bike up on hill roads and it flew. It itches to go forward and it makes you want to throw it around the curves. The engine has a very chunky power-band and it can accelerate from a very low speed even in high gears. This is very helpful as you don’t need to keep the bike all revved up and hot. It proceeds smoothly almost always. I did feel the engine braking to be slightly lesser than what I expected. However, this was made up for by the strong front brake. The 298-millimetre front disc has all the power to stop the 167-kilogram bike. The rear is equipped with a 220-mm disc that lacks a bit of feedback. The upside, however, is that the ABS intrudes at a later stage, which means you can use the front brake to its full limit before electronics intervene. The feedback from the front brake is just as you would expect it.







Riding around extensively in the city, in 39 degrees Celsius weather, it was just a matter of when (and not if) you will feel the wrath of the engine’s heat between your legs. The MT-03 has satisfactory heat management, but during the test ride, in the said 39-degree weather, my shins were getting quite a bit of heat, nothing bothersome, though. The heat dissipated as soon as I got moving and it was not much of an issue for me thereafter.

The bike, when looked at from the rear, can be mistaken for a 2015 Yamaha R3. Yes, Yamaha have not updated the rear end of the bike and both the MT-03 and R3 carry the same decade-old design. I expected the headlights to be more powerful. They had a good throw, but the density was weak.

The Yamaha MT-03 is a do-it-all kind of bike. It can help you drag knee at your local racetrack, it can take you to work, it can help you munch miles on the road with comfort, it can even help you get groceries over the weekends. And it does all of it without huffing and puffing. A plus point, as mentioned earlier, is the engine, which is reliable.

As the owner of an MT-15, I consider the MT-03 a perfect upgrade and the entry into proper sport-biking. Of course, there are other options that are cheaper, better looking, and equipped with more electronics, but I am sure one test-ride on the MT-03 will change your opinion.





Coming in at Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the MT-03 is priced more than I would have liked. But, keeping aside the price and considering the Yamaha solely for what it is and what it provides as a finished product, I don’t see any reason why a rider shouldn’t choose this machine.