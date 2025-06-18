Big in Size, Short on Practicality

Boasting of a wheelbase of 1,430 millimetres, the Numeros Diplos Max is a notably long electric scooter. We set out to explore how practical it is as a commuter in the bustling city



Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Kalidas M



Numeros Motors, a Bengaluru-based company, introduced the Diplos Max, a passenger e-scooter, this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Unlike the B2B-focused Diplos Pro and i-Pro, the Diplos Max features a pillion seat and comes with a choice of multiple colours. Its round headlight and conical apron evoke the style of an Italian motorcycle, while the overall scooter design leans towards that of a practical commuter moped. The broad seat brings to mind the design of the Bajaj Chetak of the 1990s.



The Diplos has a massive head with a small digital display that seems like an inefficient use of space. Despite being designed for daily commuting, it lacks hooks for hanging bags or such items. However, one nice feature of their B2B scooters that has been carried over to the Diplos Max are the rider’s foot-pegs. Beneath the saddle seat, the scooter offers a storage compartment and access to the dual removable batteries. The storage area is fairly limited, with just enough room to hold the 1.2-kW charger, a toolkit, and a few small items.



The right side of the handlebar is packed with five controls—Start switch, Battery Kill switch, headlight switch, Ride modes, and Power modes—which can be overwhelming for the right hand, especially for left-handed riders. This crowded set-up creates confusion while riding and the throttle is stretched out to accommodate this clutter. The headlight effectively lit up the streets during our nocturnal rides, delivering impressive illumination.



The vehicle encountered electrical issues such as the display not booting up promptly and the vehicle refusing to come to life during cold starts. The Diplos Max is equipped with a 3.7-kWh battery, with a claimed IDC range of 140 kilometres per charge. In Eco (E) mode, we managed to achieve 122.5 km on a full charge; solid, though not outstanding. Additionally, the scooter’s speed was capped at 45 km/h in Eco mode. Its hub-mounted motor produces 2.67-kW (3.6 hp) and 138 Nm of torque. However, this level of torque isn’t as effective in stop-and-go traffic, requiring the rider to fully open the throttle to achieve decent acceleration. In Normal (N) mode, we attained a peak speed of 63 km/h.



The ride quality is not up to the mark. The throttle response is poor; it needs to be opened fully to achieve decent acceleration. This makes it hard to attain a decent speed during stop-and-go traffic. A little more brake bite would enhance stopping power. The suspension is firm but manages to smooth out minor bumps effectively. Fitted with grippy 12-inch Eurogrip tyres, the Diplos performed well in both dry and wet conditions, instilling confidence during our rides. The scooter’s 1,430-mm wheelbase proved to be a hindrance while attempting U-turns and in parking spaces.



Let’s tackle the big question: the price. Numeros Motors has positioned the Diplos Max as a versatile solution designed for individuals who need a scooter that serves both commercial and daily commuting purposes. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which feels a bit steep from a commuter vehicle’s perspective. For example, the Ather Rizta S offers a wide seat, more generous under-seat storage, practical hooks, turn-by-turn navigation, a comparable range, and a higher top speed—all for a nearly identical price. The Diplos Max might have made a stronger case if it were priced below Rs 90,000, where it could compete with passenger e-scooters repurposed from B2B designs, such as the Kinetic Green E Luna. At its current price, however, this scooter is a tougher sell given the edge its competitors have in terms of features and performance.