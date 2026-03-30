Yamaha Aerox-E – Not something we expected

The Yamaha Aerox-E is a performance electric scooter with a very low range

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe

Yamaha Motor India introduced their electrification strategy in India in November 2025 with the introduction of two electric vehicles. The first was the Yamaha EC-06, developed in partnership with River Limited Inc. The second was the Yamaha Aerox-E, an all-electric iteration of the Aerox 155.

The Yamaha Aerox-E follows a design philosophy very similar to the Yamaha Aerox 155, retaining its maxi-scooter stance with an X-motif running through the centre, a step-through layout and a long 1,354 mm wheelbase. The scooter is currently offered in a single colour option. At the front, it features a quad-LED DRL setup, giving it a distinctive and aggressive look. While the scooter appears large and imposing, the riding position feels slightly off, with the handlebar set a bit too low, forcing the rider to glance down more than usual to check the instrument display. The build quality, however, is not entirely up to the mark. There were noticeable panel gaps, some squeaky panels and even a few broken latches. That said, this could be attributed to the unit being pre-production, and we expect improvements in the final production model.

The Aerox-E comes equipped with a coloured TFT display that is simple and easy to read, although it feels slightly undersized for a scooter of this proportion. The screen displays dual battery indicators, along with essential information such as range, modes and TCS on/off. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation, music controls and other connected features via Yamaha’s smartphone app. Like the Version S of the Aerox 155, the Aerox-E gets a keyless ignition system with an immobiliser. Personally, I prefer a conventional key. The system tends to beep if the key knob is left in the “Open” position for a few minutes, which can get annoying.

In terms of practicality, the scooter offers three storage areas. A small compartment near the ignition knob can hold a smartphone and includes a USB Type-A charging port. The space that previously housed the fuel tank on the Aerox 155 has now been repurposed to accommodate the charging port and a dedicated storage area for the charger, a thoughtful and practical touch. Under the seat, the scooter houses two 1.5-kWh NMC removable battery packs, along with a small storage space suitable for carrying light groceries.

The Yamaha Aerox-E is powered by a 9.4-kW motor and has a claimed top speed of 95.5 km/h. Performance is one of its standout aspects. Even in Eco mode, the scooter feels adequately quick, while switching to Power mode transforms the experience into something far more exciting. There is also a dedicated boost button that delivers an extra surge of power, particularly useful in traffic. In Power mode with boost, it unleashes the full 48 Nm of torque, resulting in a strong, immediate push when the throttle is opened fully.

The 14-inch wheels contribute to good straight-line stability, and the stiff suspension setup inspires confidence while cornering. However, this same stiffness can make the ride feel harsh over rough patches. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum setup with single-channel ABS, and the system offers strong bite and reassuring stopping performance.

The Aerox-E uses two battery packs with a combined capacity of 3-kWh, delivering a claimed IDC range of 117 km. In real-world conditions, the indicated range drops to around 96 km at 96 percent charge and falls below 40 km in Power mode. This limited range could be a concern for potential buyers.

Pricing has not yet been announced by Yamaha Motor India, but expectations are that it will carry a premium. Given that the Yamaha Aerox 155 starts at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aerox-E could command a premium of Rs 10,000–20,000. This would position it as a lifestyle-oriented offering rather than a value-driven one. Personally, the overall package did not quite win me over.