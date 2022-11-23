What Is The Matter ?

Matter Energy, a newly formed startup of electric two-wheelers, has launched its first offering in the Indian two-wheeler market.

In order to inspire India’s 15 million motorbike owners to move toward a beautiful future that is connected, green, and supported by cutting-edge technology, The motorbike has been internally created and engineered from the ground up, perfected for trails and roads, with a consumer-centric product development approach concentrated on safety, security, dependability, and performance.



It is also the first liquid-cooled geared electric two-wheeler in India. The battery pack has several patented technologies, including the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS), which employs ground-breaking active liquid cooling technology to guarantee the optimum performance of all pack components.





The matterEnergy 1.0, an integrated 5 kWh Power Pack with great energy density, powers the motorcycle. The Power Pack, an integrated device that houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules, and other protection systems, was created internally with consideration for the environmental and usage conditions in India.





Matter has created matterDrive 1.0, a ground-breaking propulsion system that combines an electric motor with the Matter Hypershift manual gearbox, which gives the rider complete control over the power delivery to the wheels. This allows for a high-quality, smooth, and incredibly responsive ride. The 10.5 kW electric motor expands the drivetrain’s performance range while delivering reliable power delivery, flat torque, and efficiency unmatched by any other. It is paired with a proprietary four-speed sequential manual transmission.



Even when the bike is not moving, the patented liquid cooling technology that simultaneously cools the rotor and stator allows for faster heat removal from the electric motor. In order to make sure that the drivetrain not only complies with the ever-changing strict standards for performance and safety like AIS 041 and IP65 but is also capable of meeting extreme performance requirements, it has also undergone extensive testing and validation at Matter’s cutting-edge facility.





Through a single connector, the motorcycle can be charged quickly as well as conventionally. A standard on-board 1kW Intelligent Charger, called matterCharge 1.0, is included in the bike and allows for flexible and convenient charging at any 5A, 3-pin plug connection. The on-board charger has an overcharge protection feature and can fully charge the bike in under 5 hours.



The motorbike is designed to inspire emotion – defined by a sizeable, yet sleek silhouette that is familiar yet distinctive in form factor with sculpted surfaces, crafted engineering components and awe-inspiring details. The bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, a translucent shroud, an exposed spinner attached to the motor, are mesmerizing details that embody a progressive design language for Matter’s motorbike. The vehicle also packs convenient utility elements such as a storage space with built-in lights and a smart mobile charging port. A progressive design language is embodied by Matter’s motorcycle’s bi-functional LED projector headlight, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, translucent shroud, and exposed spinner attached to the motor.









The cutting-edge processor, 4G connectivity, and Android software power the touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), which runs the user-friendly interface that gives the rider access to all the information they require, including speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, call control, and other advanced features that have never been seen in a motorcycle before. The connected smartphone application allows for seamless integration with the vehicle controls, including remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, and vehicle health monitoring. Using a passive keyless entry technology and proximity-based key fob, the rider can lock or unlock the bike just by walking up to it.





The front and rear disc brakes with ABS, along with the bike’s big tyres, helps in safe braking while also providing excellent traction and road grip. The bike makes no compromises when it comes to safety. All of these parts are combined into a single, distinctive unit by the innovative twin cradle frame, which also provides best-in-class ride quality, riding dynamics, and cornering performance. The bike will be produced at its Ahmedabad facility and sold in all of India’s major cities.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



