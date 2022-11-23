Bike India

2023 KTM Street Range Unveiled

KTM have revealed the Duke and RC range for 2023, the bikes get new paint schemes to freshen up the look and mechanical tweaks have also been done.

At the entry point, KTM brings the small capacity KTM 125 DUKE and KTM 390 DUKE. These are flanked by the new generation supersport features in KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 390 guises. The 790 Duke makes a re-appearance with the KTM 890 DUKE GP. The design cues have been taken from the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR prototype and Grand Prix teams.

The 790 Duke dubbed “scalpel” makes it back to the scene due to the partnership agreement with the Chinese manufacturer CFMOTO. The 790-cc, liquid-cooled engine makes a good 105 hp and a torque of 87 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. And a 92 hp A2 compatible version will be sold alongside that can be restricted to a 47 hp for the European market.

The company also teased the new black-on-white colorway for the 890 Duke GP with the orange subframe and orange wheels. The Indian line-up of the KTM RC and Duke range has already been updated and the company is yet to make a statement about bringing the middleweight bike back to the country. In 2019, the bike made a brief appearance and had difficulty finding customers. The situation is a little better with the middleweight segment having quite the choices such as the Triumph Trident, Honda 650R, and Kawasaki Z 650. If and when KTM does think of launching the 790 Duke in India, it will lock horns with the above-mentioned. KTM 2023 Street models will begin shipping in November 2022.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched at Rs 1.17 Lakh

