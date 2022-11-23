Bajaj Pulsar P150 Launched at Rs 1.17 lakh

Bajaj have launched the new Pulsar P150 at Rs ₹1,16,755 (ex-showroom New Delhi) for for single-disc variant and twin-disc variant costs Rs 1,19,757 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

There is a new 149.68cc engine that makes 14.5 hp and 13.5 Nm of torque, the engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The company claims 90 per cent torque is accessible across the usable RPM range. The bike has shed 10 kg and claims a 11 per cent increase in the power-to-weight ratio. The outgoing Pulsar weighs 150 kg while sharing cycle parts with the P150. The bike has a 790 mm tall seat height, accommodating riders of all shapes and sizes and the ground clearance stand at 165 mm. It has a 14-litre fuel tank and rides on 17-inch wheels. Suspension duties are done by a 31 mm telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes bite on a 260 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, a 130 mm drum set up is available for the single disc variant. The single disc variant also comes with a single seat setup as opposed to the split seat setup for the twin disc variant. In terms of features it comes with a digital console that gets a gear indicator, distance to empty indicator, bi-functional LED projector headlamp unit with LED pilot lamp and a USB mobile charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Two decades ago, Pulsar 150 created the genre of sports sporty street motorcycling. With the launch of the all-new Pulsar P150, we have again raised the performance bar! The P150s are a great addition to the new Pulsar platform, which has already seen the launch of the 250s and the dual-channel-ABS-fitted N160. Engineering and design excellence combined with an intimate knowledge of the customer have shaped the Pulsar P150, which is sure to delight its vast customer base!”

It will be available in five colours for both variants – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White. The Pulsar P150 takes on the likes of the Yamaha MT15, Yamaha R15, Yamaha FZ FI, Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 2V to name a few.



Story: Sumesh Soman



