TVS MotoSoul 5.0 – TVS’ Grand Finale for 2025

We thought TVS Motor was done for the year, until it dropped a raft of new metal at MotoSoul 5.0

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Siddharth Dadle and TVS Motor Company

After a packed calendar of launches throughout the year, TVS Motor Company saved one final flourish for 2025, a grand finale worthy of a “…and they lived happily ever after”. That moment arrived in the form of MotoSoul 5.0, the brand’s flagship motorcycling festival. But this edition wasn’t just a year-end celebration. It marked 20 years of the Apache and over four decades of TVS’ motor sport history, and TVS came fully armed to honour the occasion.

The festival opened on the 4th of December with a flurry of high-energy sporting events outside the main arena of the Hilltop, Vagator. Participants could take on an obstacle course aboard the new Apache RTX, slide through a flat-track session on the Ronin, unleash their skills in Stunt Mania, or compete in dirt-track racing. All competitions were open to enthusiasts keen to test their mettle.

Inside, the layout carried forward the familiar, vibrant spirit of last year. Visitors were accorded a welcome to interactive zones: on the left, an Apache RR 310 paint booth where anyone could customize the bike with colours and spray cans; on the right, a dedicated helmet-painting station. These were limited-edition helmets created exclusively for MotoSoul under the “Art of Protection” programme.

Just alongside stood the highlight for loyalists: a walkthrough celebrating 20 years of Apache and the brand’s rich motor sport heritage. The exhibit showcased TVS Racing’s evolution and a nostalgic timeline of Apache models dating back to 2005. Beside this heritage corridor lay the main arena, abuzz with food stalls and booths dedicated to TVS scooters, Apache motorcycles, and riding gear, each offering different fun games and rewards.

Day one began with the unveiling of the Apache RTX Anniversary Edition, dressed in a striking black-and-champagne livery, complete with a limited-edition badge and a 20-year commemorative crest. Soon after, all eyes turned to the custom builds. As in previous years, Smoked Garage returned with two exclusive creations. The first was the Ronin Kensai, featuring fully adjustable air suspension that allowed it to switch from café racer to bobber at the push of a button. The second, the Speedline, was a track-oriented custom based on the Apache RR 310, boasting of an aggressive stance, a sculpted fairing, and a bespoke swing-arm.

The most anticipated launch of the evening, however, was the TVS Ronin Agonda Edition. Inspired by Goa’s coastal flair, it sports a stylish retro-modern design, a headlamp with white colour scheme, a white tank with five signature stripes and “Agonda” written on the tank in an admirably aesthetic font. Priced from Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom), it will be available from January 2026. The day came to an end with a high-energy performance by Badshah, who sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Day two got under way with a series of major collaboration announcements. First came TVS’ partnership with MT Helmets, alongside the unveiling of a new range of helmets conforming to ECE 22.06 and DOT standards. These helmets feature a double visor, double D-ring, and come in six colour options, priced from Rs 5,999 on the TVS Apparel website.

The second, more futuristic, announcement was TVS’ tie-up with Aegis Rider to introduce augmented reality helmets. These helmets incorporate a heads-up display style lens displaying speedometer, odometer, navigation, and more, with adjustable focus via a companion app. The app also syncs music, battery status, contacts, navigation, and many more features from the phone. Additionally, cameras mounted on the chin and the rear allow riders to vlog or record rides effortlessly. The cameras can also double as a dash cam. Certified to ECE 22.06 and CE standards, the prototype worked smoothly during our demo, though it did give the wearer a “high-powered spectacles” look. We’re eager to test it out on real roads.

MotoSoul 5.0 concluded on a high note with an electrifying performance by Nucleya, giving the festival apt finishing touches in true TVS style.