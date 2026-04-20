The White Valentine’s Day

Saint Valentine’s Day cannot be spent better than riding the TVS Apache RTX in the white sand desert of Kutch

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: TVS Motor Company

February may be known as the month of love, but in Gujarat, it is also the season of the Rann Utsav. The white salt desert of Kutch comes alive with vibrant art, culture, and cuisine during this time of the year. TVS decided to celebrate both the spirit of the Rann Utsav and Valentine’s week together by inviting us to the TVS Rann Utsav 2.0.

Although hosting the event during Valentine’s week was purely coincidental, it added a special flavour to the two-day celebration that began on 13 February. The festivities opened with a high-octane stunt performance by TVS riders on the Apache RTR 310. Wheelies, drifts, and stoppies left the audience spellbound. This was followed by a short but thrilling flat-track race featuring modified TVS Ronins, stripped of unnecessary panels and front brakes to suit flat-track requirements. The final act before the unveiling was an FMX show for the Kutchi audience, wherein riders showcased daring backflips and tsunamis, introducing the thrill of motor sport to the desert landscape. The larger aim of the event was clear: to bring motorcycling and motor sport culture to the Rann of Kutch and further strengthen Gujarat’s presence in India’s emerging motor sport scene.

As dusk settled over the salt flats, TVS unveiled the Rann of Kutch 2026 Editions across its premium line-up, including the Apache RTR 310, RR 310, RTR 200 4V, and Ronin. Each motorcycle featured exquisite hand-painted detailing with a tricolour theme: blue symbolising the sky, orange reflecting the desert sunset, and grey-white representing the salt flats. Between the orange and grey ran hand-painted motifs of camels and camel carts, while “ROK 2026” badges adorned the tanks. The seats featured embroidery inspired by the traditional Ajrak art of Kutch, thus adding a final touch of regional authenticity.

In addition to the four showcase motorcycles, TVS also unveiled the Ronin Rann of Kutch Special Edition 2026, tagged “Unfiltered Exploration”. This special edition featured a stunning hand-painted depiction of a lake in Kutch, with two women drawing water from it, an evocative tribute to the region’s everyday life. It also received Ajrak-inspired seat upholstery, matching panniers, a tank bag, and custom handle grips. Mechanically unchanged, the only notable upgrade was a set of block-pattern off-road tyres. That, along with its bespoke detailing, clearly indicated that this was a one-off concept. In fact, none of the five motorcycles unveiled at the event are slated for production.

Day two began before sunrise, as we geared up for an early morning ride. A lottery system decided our bike. Luck was on my side—I drew the Apache RTX. After a thorough safety briefing and checks, we set off towards the famed “Road to Heaven”.

The pre-dawn darkness was absolute. With no streetlights about, we relied entirely on our motorcycles’ lighting systems. The RTX’s headlamp proved impressive, illuminating roughly 30–40 feet ahead with clarity. The long, arrow-straight stretches allowed us to cruise steadily at 80–90 km/h. Before sunrise, I briefly saw 125 km/h on the speedometer. The RTX remained composed at speed, though mild vibrations crept in beyond 90 km/h.

As dawn broke and we passed through small villages, visibility improved and the roads introduced a few gentle bends. I did notice some issues while shifting between second and third and from third to fourth gears. Once on the Road to Heaven, we encountered swarms of insects, making the windscreen unexpectedly valuable. It shielded both me and my Alpinestars gear, while also helping reduce wind drag. We reached the bridge just as the sun began to rise. With open roads ahead, clear visibility, and no one in front of me, I remember clocking a top speed of 136 km/h on one stretch. Riding along that endless stretch with the sun directly ahead was nothing short of magical. In that moment, framed by the salt lake and golden sky, I was reminded of how breathtaking India truly is. After soaking in the view, we headed to Dholavira for a well-earned breakfast.

On our return leg, the desert had begun to heat up, with temperatures climbing past 34° Celsius. I switched on the cruise control to give my right wrist some relief as we settled into a steady clip. The group was slowly slipping into a quiet, sleepy rhythm. But one signal from our ride leader instantly sent a surge of energy through us. Just when the ride seemed to be winding down, barely 12 kilometres from the finish, he gestured towards the salt flats. That could mean only one thing: it was time for some adrenaline.

And just like that, we left the tarmac behind and charged into the vast open expanse, tapping into our inner Dakar instincts. The Apache RTX was finally about to be tested the way it should be. I switched off the traction control and rolled on the throttle. The terrain initially was dry and firm, with dust clouds drifting westward in the wind. I looked in front and the scene of riders ahead of me riding, drifting dust on motorcycles felt like a scene straight out of a Mad Max. Soon, the surface turned sandy and uneven, bringing with it unexpected bumps, small jumps, and long, sweeping slides. A few heart-in-the-mouth moments kept the pulse racing, but that’s exactly what made it unforgettable. In that wild stretch of white desert, every slide and every correction reminded me why we ride: to feel truly alive.

By the time we rolled into Tent City, every rider wore the same unmistakable grin. That ride alone justified the early wake-up call. The evening slowed things down with stargazing under a crystal-clear desert sky, an increasingly rare sight, and a hearty Gujarati dinner to close the day. Safe to say, it was the best Valentine’s Day I’ve ever experienced.