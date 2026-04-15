Norton Atlas, Atlas GT Colourways Revealed

Norton’s upcoming adventure tourer will be available in two variants and with five colours each

Norton will open its Indian innings with the Atlas, their first purpose-built adventure offering. And, we reckon, the first bikes will hit the streets soon as the Norton India website is already showing off the five colours that both the Atlas variants will be available in: Glacier Blue, Matrix Black, Senopia Orange, Trophy SIlver, and Verona Green.

As mentioned, the Norton Atlas will be available in two variants. The Standard, as the name suggests, will sport a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, while the road-biased GT will get a 17-inchers front and rear. Moreover, though both get alloy wheels as default, we expect Norton to offer the option of cross-spoke wheels in conjunction with tubeless tyres. Besides the different wheel sizes, the only other difference is that while the standard variant gets a frame cladding element finished in silver, the one on the GT variant is finished in black.

Both variants of the Norton Atlas are powered by a 585-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine making a claimed 70 hp. They also benefit from a host of rider aids, including a bidirectional quickshifter, four riding modes–Sport, Touring, Urban, and Off-road–along with lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control, and launch control, all of which can be adjusted via an eight-inch TFT screen.

Now, considering the Atlas will be manufactured at TVS’ Hosur facility, we expect it to be competitively priced. This means it’ll undercut its pound-for-pound rival, the Kawasaki Versys 650, and overshadow (in terms of the spec sheet, at least) its other rival, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan. And that’s not all, as the Atlas will also be relatively easier to live with, considering it’ll be lighter, at a claimed 200-210 kg kerb, and have a more approachable saddle height of 840 mm for the standard and 810 mm for the GT.