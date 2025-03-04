TVS Eurogrip Trailhound Tyres New Variants Launched

TVS Eurogrip Trailhound tyres are different from other TVS Eurogrip off-road oriented tyres as these are radial tyres, while other tyres from the manufactures such as the Terrabite DB+ is a cross-ply tyre. The Trailhound tyres will come in two variants: SCR and STR.

TVS Eurogrip Trailhound SCR tyres

The Trailhound SCR has been designed for modern-classic roadsters, scramblers and café racers. It is a 0° steel-belted radial tyre. The manufacturer claims it incorporates X-ply structure for increased lateral stiffness. The carcass of the tyre features a high quantity of silica, which is particularly beneficial in wet road conditions. It has a variable radius profile for optimum contact patch at different degrees of lean angles. The big block tread pattern is optimised for both on-road and off-road conditions, including dirt, gravel and broken tarmac.

TVS Eurogrip Trailhound STR tyres

The Trailhound STR has been designed for medium and large adventure motorcycles. It is once again a 0° steel-belted radial tyre. It features the same X-ply structure for increased lateral stiffness as the Trailhound SCR. It has what TVS Eurogrip call “Quadrazone” multi-compound construction, which in its essence is a dual-compound layout—harder compound at the centre with softer compound towards the edges to balance grip and durability. It is also a high-silica tyre—it has 80 per cent silica content which improves grip on wet tarmac, particularly effective in cold weather conditions.