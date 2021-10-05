Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Unveiled

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been globally unveiled today. The motorcycle is based on the new Triumph 660 platform. Here are a few things to know.

Design

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sports a distinctive adventure sport design. There are clean flowing lines around the bodywork and the front fairing gets a neat twin-headlight setup. The rear of the motorcycle is similar to the Trident 660 with just a few styling cues changed. Additional styling details include the teardrop mirrors, sculpted radiator cowl, and fork protectors, and the minimalistic underslung stainless-steel silencer. Riders have the option of three attractive colour schemes: the contemporary Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, the vibrant Korosi Red, and Graphite with sporty graphics, or a minimalist Graphite and Black option.

Engine

The Tiger Sport 660 makes use of the same engine we have recently seen in the Trident 660. This is a 660-cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder motor that stays in the same state of tune. It puts out 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox supplemented by a slip-and-assist clutch with an up-and-down quick-shifter available as an option.

Ergonomics

With a raised and wider handlebar, the Tiger Sport 660 is expected to be a comfortable motorcycle for a customers touring needs. The front windscreen is easily adjustable and this can be done on the go with one hand. The bike also gets a 17-litre fuel tank which will ensure fewer stops for fuel. On the rear side panels, there are mounts for easy fitment of panniers which are sold as authentic accessories. The Tiger Sport 660 has a kerb weight of 206 kg making it 17 kg heavier than the Trident 660.

Equipment

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 makes use of a Showa 41-mm USD fork delivering 150 mm of wheel travel while a Showa preload-adjustable monoshock does duty at the rear. The monoshock also features remote hydraulic preload adjustability for tailoring the ride for a pillion or for luggage. Braking duties are managed by twin 310-mm discs at the front and a single 255-mm disc at the rear; all bitten by Nissin equipment. Just like the Trident, the Tiger Sport 660 also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and uses Michelin Road 5 rubber as stock tyres.

Electronic Rider Aids

Information is given to a rider using a multi-function TFT display with the option of adding the “My Triumph” connectivity system as an accessory. In terms of features and riding aids, the bike comprises a ride-by-wire throttle, two riding modes (Road and Rain), ABS as well as switchable traction control.

Accessories

There is an extensive range of more than 40 genuine Triumph accessories available for the new Tiger Sport 660. This will allow customers to add even more practicality, technology, comfort and protection to their motorcycle, as well as versatile luggage options.

Price

No word on the pricing yet but a launch is just around the corner. The Trident became the cheapest Triumph motorcycle to own priced at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), so we can expect the Tiger Sport 660 to be priced at a premium of around Rs 50,000 considering that both bikes are based on the same platform.