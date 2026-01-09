The JSC Kalashnikov Izh Enduro Gives A Whole New Meaning To “Made Like A Gun”

And it’s built to serve in a war as well!

Presenting the JSC Kalashnikov Izh Enduro, a silent, highly maneuverable offering from a sister concern of the same Russian arms manufacturer that gave the world the weapon of choice for bad guys in Hollywood movies and video games.

JSC Kalashnikov Concern, known until 2013 as the Izhevsk Machine Building Plant, builds many things, though it’s their expertise in battle-tested products that has brought about this vehicle, built for both military applications (scouting or rescue operations) as well as for airfield personnel, environmental organisations, recreational centers… basically any open space that needs a low-noise high-speed vehicle.

The Izh Enduro is equipped with a 4 kW brushless synchronous IPMS motor with internal permanent magnets and a lithium-ion battery. The transmission includes a clutch and four gears, enabling operators to switch effortlessly between constant torque mode for low-speed crawling over obstacles and constant power mode for high velocity dashes.

With a claimed top speed of 100 km/h and a range of up to 100 km depending on operating conditions, the Izh Enduro is suited to a wide range of applications. Its real party trick, though, is its weight. At around 100 kg, its ludicrous power-to-weight ratio allows the Izh Enduro to conquer steep inclines without breaking a sweat, easily outpacing traditional four-wheel vehicles.

But that’s not all, because it can also be equipped with a trailer, with a load capacity of up to 200 kg. Moreover, said trailer can be modified to perform various tasks, like hauling ammunition crates, medical casualties, or surveillance gear.

Now, though the Izh Enduro is only in its first-gen guise, JSC Kalashnikov Concern says it has kept the research wheels, both figurative and literal, still turning. This is evident with additional prototypes sporting LED lighting arrays for night missions, auxiliary batteries (in the sidecar) to boost range, and some even getting mounting points for all-wheel-drive conversion.

Ultimately, we’re sure that such a machine will never make it to India, despite our close military ties with Russia. And yet, this correspondent believes the overall concept, that of a silent runabout with the suspension setup to handle the worst that our roads can throw at us, is EXACTLY what Indian law enforcement and emergency services need!