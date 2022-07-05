Bike India

Suzuki Katana Launched

The Suzuki Katana has been launched in India priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, the Suzuki Katana stays true to its roots with a blend of a retro and a modern motorcycle. The motorcycle will be offered with the option of two colour schemes: Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and Metallic Mystic Silver.

The Katana shares its platform with the naked GSX-S1000 and is powered by the same 998-cc, four-cylinder motor that puts out 150 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 108 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Minor upgrades have been made to the camshaft profile, valve springs, and the bike also gets a new intake and exhaust system.

The main change comes in the form of the updated electronics suite. It gets three engine modes, a ride-by-wire throttle, a bi-directional quickshifter paired with a new Suzuki Clutch Assist System, and traction control with five settings. There is also an easy-start system that will avoid stalling at slow speeds.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, We feel proud to announce the launch of the Katana in India. The Katana reflects Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country. We received a lot of queries from motorcycle enthusiasts after showcasing the KATANA at the last auto expo. It is basis the positive feedback of our potential customers that we decided to introduce the KATANA in India. We are confident that the KATANA will be able to make its own cult following in India too.”

