Spec Comparo: Triumph Speed T4 Vs Triumph Speed 400 (2024)

The new Triumph Speed T4 might have caused a bit of a confusion for prospective Triumph customers, so we have decided to clear it up.

There is a new Triumph in town, the Triumph Speed T4. The Triumph Speed 400 was launched last year and redefined the value-for-money aspect of the retro motorcycle market in India. It also came out as a duo, with the Scrambler 400 X getting launched simultaneously. Triumph made it clear that there will be more models coming out of the 400-cc platform. And now we have the first one of these, in the form of the Triumph Speed T4, which may not have been the one everyone was expecting (the Thruxton 400 or the Bonneville 400 was what everyone thought would become a reality).





Powertrain Triumph Speed T4 Triumph Speed 400 Type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Capacity 398.15 cc 398.15 cc Power 31 hp @ 7000 rpm 40 hp @ 8000 rpm Torque 36 Nm @ 5000 rpm 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Drive chain O-ring X-ring

The Triumph Speed T4 leverages the engine of the Triumph Speed 400, but converts it into a distinctly different unit, by the utilisation of a revised induction system and a heavier crank, which should give it a more laid-back feel as compared to the frenetic energy of the Speed 400. Triumph claim that the T4 engine produces more torque between the 3,500-5,500 rpm range. The ride-by-wire throttle has been replaced with a simple cable-operated one. The Triumph Speed T4 also misses out on the X-ring chain of the Speed 400, instead using a cheaper O-ring chain.

Dimensions and tyres Triumph Speed T4 Triumph Speed 400 (2024) Triumph Speed 400 (2023) Kerb weight 180 kg 179 kg 176 kg Seat height 806 mm 803 mm 790 mm Rake 24.2 º 24.6 º 24.6 º Trail NA NA 102 mm Wheelbase 1406 mm 1386 mm 1377 mm Ground clearance 170 mm 164 mm 158 mm Front Tyre 110/70-17 110/80 R17 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre 140/70-17 150/70 R17 150/60 R17

You’ll see that we have included the older Speed 400 in this table as well, and that’s because of the significance of the differences between the 2023 and the 2024 models. The most noticeable ones are obviously the higher weight, most likely due to the larger tyres. Then comes the seat which is taller thanks to the extra padding added to it. The ground clearance is higher too, as well as the wheelbase. All of these parameters are slightly more when it comes to the Triumph Speed T4 too, with it having a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance and seat height than the 2024 Speed 400. Surprisingly, it has a steeper rake but the wheelbase is longer, which is down to the chassis being modified and the headstock moved further ahead than on the Speed 400. We don’t have any official data on the changes in trail (higher is more stable), but a rough calculation predicts that the Speed T4 is likely to have less trail than the 2023 Speed 400, whereas the new 2024 Speed will probably end up with more trail than the 2023 model.

Suspension and brakes Triumph Speed T4 Triumph Speed 400 Front suspension 43-mm telescopic Fork 43-mm USD fork Front suspension travel 140 mm 140 mm Rear suspension Gas monoshock

with external reservoir Gas monoshock

with external reservoir Rear suspension travel 120 mm 130 mm Front Brake 300-mm disc,

four-piston axial calliper 300-mm disc,

four-piston radial calliper Rear Brake 230-mm disc 230-mm disc

There are three major changes on the Triumph Speed T4, the first one being the telescopic fork, the second one being the axial calliper instead of the radial one on the Speed 400, and finally, the third one is the shorter travel of the rear suspension. The shorter travel does seem at odds with the more relaxed riding concept of the Triumph Speed T4, and travel should have been the same or longer even compared to the Speed 400. Both the bikes get dual-channel ABS, though.

Features Triumph Speed T4 Triumph Speed 400 LED headlamp Yes Yes USB charging Yes Yes Ride-by-wire No Yes Traction control No Yes Adjustable levers No Yes Sandblasted handlebar No Yes Powder-coated chassis No Yes Colour options 3 4

There are a few items on this table which are not exactly features, per se but have been included to highlight the more subtle changes between the Triumph Speed T4 and the Speed 400. The Triumph Speed T4 loses the ride-by-wire throttle, and consequently the traction control system. It also misses out on the new-for-2024 adjustable levers, the sandblasted handlebar and the powder-coated chassis which are all offered on the Speed 400. The Speed 400 also gets an additional colour option, though the other three colours are quite similar, which are red, white and black, though there are subtle differences in the shades.







Price Triumph Speed T4 Triumph Speed 400 (2024) Triumph Speed 400 (2023) Ex-showroom Rs 2.17 lakh Rs 2.40 lakh Rs 2.34 lakh

The price difference between the Triumph Speed T4 and the 2024 Speed 400 is just Rs 23,000, which becomes an even smaller difference when spread out over 36 EMIs, which is typical for most new motorcycle purchases in India. However, the loss of high-end parts, finishes and features seems to amount to a bit more than that, which is unfortunate. On the other hand, the price difference between the outgoing Speed 400 and the new one is just Rs 6,000, and considering the upgrades, such as Vredestein radial tyres, adjustable levers etc, the new Speed 400 feels like an even better deal than the previous one.

Also read: Triumph Speed T4, 2025 Speed 400 Launched In India