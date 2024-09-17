Triumph Speed T4, 2025 Speed 400 Launched In India

While the all-new Triumph Speed T4 is a more relaxed version of the Speed 400, the latter gets MY2025 updates

The most affordable Triumph motorcycle is here in India. The Speed T4 has been launched at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Triumph’s third 400-cc offering and is a more relaxed version of the Speed 400. Speaking of the Speed 400, Triumph has decided to give its MY2025 updates and it is now priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The calmer nature of the Triumph Speed T4 comes from under the skin. There’s still that same 399-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Speed 400, but is detuned to make 31 hp at 7,000 rpm with a peak torque of 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Also, there’s a 39 x 15 sprocket set up compared to the 43 x 15 ratio on the Speed 400.

That’s not all that’s different in the Triumph Speed T4 as there is no ride-by-wire or traction control. There’s a bassier exhaust note, a 43-mm telescopic fork at the front, and a monoshock at the rear. Key features include an all-LED display with an analogue-digital display incorporating Bluetooth connectivity.

As for the updates on the Triumph Speed 400, it gets Vredestein Centauro tyres. There are four new colour options that include Yellow, White, Black and Red. It now comes with adjustable brake and clutch levers, and the seat has been redesigned with additional foam thickness. Rounding off the updates is a blacked-out exhaust pipe. Mechanically, it continues to run a 399-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 40 hp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 will continue to rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and the Zontes GK350. As for the Triumph Speed T4 it can be a rival against the likes of the Honda CB350RS, Jawa 42 FJ, and the Hero Mavrick 440.