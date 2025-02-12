Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Spec Comparo: KTM 390 Adventure X 2025 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

by Leave a Comment

The newly-launched 2025 KTM 390 Adventure motorcycles are here to challenge the king of the hill, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

While the older KTM 390 Adventure X was a little outclassed following the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450’s launch, the 2025 model gains the new LC4c engine. It has more displacement than its predecessor and also makes more power on paper. So, how does the new KTM 390 Adventure series stack up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450? Let’s find out.

PowertrainRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure
TypeLiquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engineLiquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engineLiquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine
Capacity452 cc398.63 cc398.63 cc
Power40 hp at 8000 rpm46 hp at 8500 rpm46 hp at 8500 rpm
Torque40 Nm at 5500 rpm39 Nm at 6500 rpm39 Nm at 6500 rpm
TransmissionSix-speedSix-speedSix-speed

The output of the previous generation KTM 390 Adventure has taken a step up to 46 hp and 39 Nm but, more importantly, the engine speed at which they are developed has come down by 500 rpm as the previous model with the 373-cc engine developed peak power at 9,000 rpm and torque at 7,000 rpm. While the overall power and torque peak earlier with the new 399-cc engine, it is still not as early as the Sherpa 450 in the Himalayan. The RE develops torque lower down the rev range, and there’s a little more to play with, too.

DimensionsRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure
Kerb weight196 kg182 kg183 kg
Seat height805-845 mm825 mm830 mm
Wheelbase1510 mm1464 mm1464 mm
Ground clearance230 mm227 mm227 mm
Fuel capacity17 litres14.5 litre14.5 litre

Despite the torque advantage, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a heavyweight in comparison, tipping the scales at 196 kg, which will probably rob it of any advantage it might have gained from the torque. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure models have also gained quite a bit of weight—they now weigh 182-183 kg, up from 177 kg of the 2024 models. By that account, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is lighter than the Himalayan 411, which weighed in at 199 kg. Surprisingly, the ground clearance differs by less than half a centimetre, and the seat heights are largely similar but the Himalayan offers adjustability and a low seat option. The KTMs do pack a shorter wheelbase, which should make them more agile on the streets, but the longer wheelbase on the Himalayan 450 is good for stability on the highways. It also has a rather large 17-litre tank, thus giving it an edge for touring purposes.

Suspension and tyresRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure
Front suspension43-mm, Showa USD fork, 200-mm travel43-mm, WP Apex USD fork, 200-mm travel43-mm WP Apex USD fork, compression and rebound adjustable, 200-mm travel
Rear suspensionShowa monoshock with linkage, 200-mm travelWP Apex preload-adjustable monoshock, 205-mm travelWP Apex monoshock, preload and rebound adjustable, 205-mm travel
Front Tyre90/90-21100/90-1990/90-21*
Rear Tyre140/80-17130/80-17130/80-17*
Wheel typeWire-spoke, optional tubelessCast alloyWire-spoke, tubeless

*Tyre sizes for KTM to be confirmed

Up to this point, there had been virtually no difference between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Adventure X, but this is where their paths diverge. The more road-biased Adventure X runs on a 19/17-inch wheel setup, whereas the Adventure gets a 21/17-inch wheel setup for more off-road oriented riding, as well as top-tier adjustable suspension from WP Apex both front and rear and wire-spoke, tubeless wheels. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 doesn’t get adjustable suspension but gets the off-road-friendly 21/17-inch wheel setup as well as wire-spoke, tubeless wheel, albeit as a Rs 11,000 option, which is a bargain.

PriceRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure
Ex-showroomRs 2.85 lakhRs 2.91 lakhRs 3.68 lakh

The price of the new KTM 390 Adventure X is roughly Rs 10,000 more than the 2024 model, and the updates are comprehensive. However, the updates on the KTM 390 Adventure are even better value for money as the difference with the 2024 model is smaller and there’s more kit on offer. The electronic aids for both KTMs include cornering traction control, quick-shifter, riding modes, cruise control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, ride-by-wire and Bluetooth connectivity with navigation. The Himalayan has to make do with ABS modes, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and media controls. 

The Adventure’s adjustable suspension and extensive electronics suite places it a step above the Himalayan 450 on paper but the price difference is too large to consider them direct rivals. Meanwhile, the road-biased Adventure X is about Rs 7,000 more expensive than the Himalayan 450. If the X were priced below the Himalayan 450 and the price gap between the Adventure and the Himalayan was not so significant, the KTMs could have offered better value on paper. 

Anyway, we will be riding the KTMs later this month. We will get a better understanding of how these motorcycles stack up against each other then. 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Launched

dd.sayantaan@a23nextgenpublishing.net'

Sayantan De – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Adventurer XT Collection Launched
KTM 390 Adventure Duo and 250 Adventure Launched
Spec Comparo: Hero Xtreme 250R vs Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap