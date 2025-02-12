Spec Comparo: KTM 390 Adventure X 2025 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

The newly-launched 2025 KTM 390 Adventure motorcycles are here to challenge the king of the hill, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

While the older KTM 390 Adventure X was a little outclassed following the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450’s launch, the 2025 model gains the new LC4c engine. It has more displacement than its predecessor and also makes more power on paper. So, how does the new KTM 390 Adventure series stack up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450? Let’s find out.

Powertrain Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure X KTM 390 Adventure Type Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine Capacity 452 cc 398.63 cc 398.63 cc Power 40 hp at 8000 rpm 46 hp at 8500 rpm 46 hp at 8500 rpm Torque 40 Nm at 5500 rpm 39 Nm at 6500 rpm 39 Nm at 6500 rpm Transmission Six-speed Six-speed Six-speed

The output of the previous generation KTM 390 Adventure has taken a step up to 46 hp and 39 Nm but, more importantly, the engine speed at which they are developed has come down by 500 rpm as the previous model with the 373-cc engine developed peak power at 9,000 rpm and torque at 7,000 rpm. While the overall power and torque peak earlier with the new 399-cc engine, it is still not as early as the Sherpa 450 in the Himalayan. The RE develops torque lower down the rev range, and there’s a little more to play with, too.

Dimensions Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure X KTM 390 Adventure Kerb weight 196 kg 182 kg 183 kg Seat height 805-845 mm 825 mm 830 mm Wheelbase 1510 mm 1464 mm 1464 mm Ground clearance 230 mm 227 mm 227 mm Fuel capacity 17 litres 14.5 litre 14.5 litre

Despite the torque advantage, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a heavyweight in comparison, tipping the scales at 196 kg, which will probably rob it of any advantage it might have gained from the torque. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure models have also gained quite a bit of weight—they now weigh 182-183 kg, up from 177 kg of the 2024 models. By that account, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is lighter than the Himalayan 411, which weighed in at 199 kg. Surprisingly, the ground clearance differs by less than half a centimetre, and the seat heights are largely similar but the Himalayan offers adjustability and a low seat option. The KTMs do pack a shorter wheelbase, which should make them more agile on the streets, but the longer wheelbase on the Himalayan 450 is good for stability on the highways. It also has a rather large 17-litre tank, thus giving it an edge for touring purposes.

Suspension and tyres Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure X KTM 390 Adventure Front suspension 43-mm, Showa USD fork, 200-mm travel 43-mm, WP Apex USD fork, 200-mm travel 43-mm WP Apex USD fork, compression and rebound adjustable, 200-mm travel Rear suspension Showa monoshock with linkage, 200-mm travel WP Apex preload-adjustable monoshock, 205-mm travel WP Apex monoshock, preload and rebound adjustable, 205-mm travel Front Tyre 90/90-21 100/90-19 90/90-21* Rear Tyre 140/80-17 130/80-17 130/80-17* Wheel type Wire-spoke, optional tubeless Cast alloy Wire-spoke, tubeless

*Tyre sizes for KTM to be confirmed

Up to this point, there had been virtually no difference between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Adventure X, but this is where their paths diverge. The more road-biased Adventure X runs on a 19/17-inch wheel setup, whereas the Adventure gets a 21/17-inch wheel setup for more off-road oriented riding, as well as top-tier adjustable suspension from WP Apex both front and rear and wire-spoke, tubeless wheels. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 doesn’t get adjustable suspension but gets the off-road-friendly 21/17-inch wheel setup as well as wire-spoke, tubeless wheel, albeit as a Rs 11,000 option, which is a bargain.

Price Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure X KTM 390 Adventure Ex-showroom Rs 2.85 lakh Rs 2.91 lakh Rs 3.68 lakh

The price of the new KTM 390 Adventure X is roughly Rs 10,000 more than the 2024 model, and the updates are comprehensive. However, the updates on the KTM 390 Adventure are even better value for money as the difference with the 2024 model is smaller and there’s more kit on offer. The electronic aids for both KTMs include cornering traction control, quick-shifter, riding modes, cruise control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, ride-by-wire and Bluetooth connectivity with navigation. The Himalayan has to make do with ABS modes, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and media controls.

The Adventure’s adjustable suspension and extensive electronics suite places it a step above the Himalayan 450 on paper but the price difference is too large to consider them direct rivals. Meanwhile, the road-biased Adventure X is about Rs 7,000 more expensive than the Himalayan 450. If the X were priced below the Himalayan 450 and the price gap between the Adventure and the Himalayan was not so significant, the KTMs could have offered better value on paper.

Anyway, we will be riding the KTMs later this month. We will get a better understanding of how these motorcycles stack up against each other then.

