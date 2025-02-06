KTM 390 Adventure Duo and 250 Adventure Launched

The KTM 390 Adventure and the 390 Adventure X were launched at Rs 3.68 lakh and Rs 2.91 lakh respectively, both ex-showroom.

With a new chassis, long-travel, fully-adjustable suspension, and 21- and 17-inch cross-laced spoke wheels which can run tubeless tyres, the KTM 390 Adventure is sure to capture the attention of all touring and off-road enthusiasts. Powering the 390 Adventure is the 399-cc LC4C engine which produces 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The increased torque and power output allow the bike to tackle inclines of up to 22°.

The 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X get switchable traction control, cornering traction control, and three ride modes; Street, Rain and Off-road. Additionally, a five-inch TFT display with navigation, quick-shifter, ride-by-wire and off-road ABS are also on offer.

The 390 Adventure X comes with 19- and 17-inch cast alloy wheels, a ground clearance of 227 mm and a seat height of 825 mm. Powering the 390 Adventure X is the same engine with the same output as the 390 Adventure.

Both the 390 Adventure and the 390 Adventure X feature a slim, compact body profile and a 14.5-litre metal fuel tank. The new frame is also designed to offer greater clearance for the radiator package, along with a die-cast swingarm which will be shared with the 390 Enduro R. The new engine will require an oil change at 1,000 km followed by regular services after every 10,000 km.

The 250 Adventure is built on the same platform as its larger siblings and is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is now lighter, features long-travel suspension, has a ground clearance of 227 mm and a seat height of 825 mm. It also comes equipped with electronic aids including ride-by-wire, off-road ABS, and a quick-shifter.

Are all these updates enough to satiate the rider in you? Let us know what you think.