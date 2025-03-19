Spec Comparo: e-Access v Activa-e v Rizta S

We noticed the growing market in the electric two-wheeler space in India and realised that a simple spec comparision would help potential buyers make a better, more informed decision. We chose these three as our contenders as they fall in similar price brackets and come from well-known and established brands in our country

Powertrain Activa-e e-Access Rizta S (2.9 kWh) Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor N/A Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Battery 2x 1.5 kWh 3.07 kWh 2.9 kWh Power (hp) 8.16 5.6 5.8 Torque (Nm) 22 15 22 Range (IDC) 102 km 95 km 123 km

The Activa-e produces the most power among the three and also has a battery that claims to return 102 km off a single charge. The Rizta S (2.9 kWh) has the highest claimed range, 123 km, in this comparison.

Dimensions Activa-e e-Access Rizta S (2.9 kWh) Kerb Weight (kg) 118 122 119 Seat Height (mm) 675 765 780 Wheelbase (mm) 1310 1305 1285 Ground clearance (mm) 171 165 165

The e-Access is the heaviest scooter of the three weighing in at 122 kg. The seat height of the Activa-e is the most accessible at 675 mm while the Rizta S has the tallest seat height of 780 mm.

Suspension, brakes and tyres Activa-e e-Access Rizta S (2.9 kWh) Front suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension 3-step adjustable damped monoshock Damped monoshock Damped monoshock Front Brake 160-mm disc N/A mm, disc 220-mm disc Rear Brake 130-mm drum Drum 130-mm drum Front Tyre 90/90-12 90/90-12 90/90-12 Rear Tyre 110/80-12 100/80-12 100/80-12

Though the front suspension on all three are telescopic forks, the rear suspension on the Activa-e is an adjustable unit whereas the e-Access and the Rizta S get non-adjustable monoshocks. There is a combi-brake setup on the Rizta S and it gets a 220-mm disc at the front. The front tyres are the same on all three but the Activa-e gets a 110/80-12 rear tyre whereas the e-Access and the Rizta get 100/80-12 rubber.

Price Activa-e e-Access Rizta S (2.9 kWh) Ex-showroom (Delhi) Rs 1.17 lakh Rs 1.00-1.20 lakh (estimated) Rs 1.12 lakh

On the pricing front, the Activa-e costs a bit more than the Rizta-S but we cannot make a definitive conclusion without the final pricing of the e-Access. We look forward to bringing you a detailed comparison once we get our hands on these electric two-wheelers