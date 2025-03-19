Spec Comparo: e-Access v Activa-e v Rizta S

We noticed the growing market in the electric two-wheeler space in India and realised that a simple spec comparision would help potential buyers make a better, more informed decision. We chose these three as our contenders as they fall in similar price brackets and come from well-known and established brands in our country
|Powertrain
|Activa-e
|e-Access
|Rizta S (2.9 kWh)
|Motor
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|N/A
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Battery
|2x 1.5 kWh
|3.07 kWh
|2.9 kWh
|Power (hp)
|8.16
|5.6
|5.8
|Torque (Nm)
|22
|15
|22
|Range (IDC)
|102 km
|95 km
|123 km
The Activa-e produces the most power among the three and also has a battery that claims to return 102 km off a single charge. The Rizta S (2.9 kWh) has the highest claimed range, 123 km, in this comparison.
|Dimensions
|Activa-e
|e-Access
|Rizta S (2.9 kWh)
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|118
|122
|119
|Seat Height (mm)
|675
|765
|780
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1310
|1305
|1285
|Ground clearance (mm)
|171
|165
|165
The e-Access is the heaviest scooter of the three weighing in at 122 kg. The seat height of the Activa-e is the most accessible at 675 mm while the Rizta S has the tallest seat height of 780 mm.
|Suspension, brakes and tyres
|Activa-e
|e-Access
|Rizta S (2.9 kWh)
|Front suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|3-step adjustable damped monoshock
|Damped monoshock
|Damped monoshock
|Front Brake
|160-mm disc
|N/A mm, disc
|220-mm disc
|Rear Brake
|130-mm drum
|Drum
|130-mm drum
|Front Tyre
|90/90-12
|90/90-12
|90/90-12
|Rear Tyre
|110/80-12
|100/80-12
|100/80-12
Though the front suspension on all three are telescopic forks, the rear suspension on the Activa-e is an adjustable unit whereas the e-Access and the Rizta S get non-adjustable monoshocks. There is a combi-brake setup on the Rizta S and it gets a 220-mm disc at the front. The front tyres are the same on all three but the Activa-e gets a 110/80-12 rear tyre whereas the e-Access and the Rizta get 100/80-12 rubber.
|Price
|Activa-e
|e-Access
|Rizta S (2.9 kWh)
|Ex-showroom (Delhi)
|Rs 1.17 lakh
|Rs 1.00-1.20 lakh (estimated)
|Rs 1.12 lakh
On the pricing front, the Activa-e costs a bit more than the Rizta-S but we cannot make a definitive conclusion without the final pricing of the e-Access. We look forward to bringing you a detailed comparison once we get our hands on these electric two-wheelers
Leave a Reply