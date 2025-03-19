Bike India

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Spec Comparo: e-Access v Activa-e v Rizta S

We noticed the growing market in the electric two-wheeler space in India and realised that a simple spec comparision would help potential buyers make a better, more informed decision. We chose these three as our contenders as they fall in similar price brackets and come from well-known and established brands in our country

PowertrainActiva-ee-AccessRizta S (2.9 kWh) 
MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorN/APermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery2x 1.5 kWh3.07 kWh2.9 kWh
Power (hp)8.165.65.8
Torque (Nm)221522
Range (IDC)102 km95 km123 km

The Activa-e produces the most power among the three and also has a battery that claims to return 102 km off a single charge. The Rizta S (2.9 kWh) has the highest claimed range, 123 km, in this comparison.

DimensionsActiva-ee-AccessRizta S (2.9 kWh) 
Kerb Weight (kg)118 122119 
Seat Height (mm)675765780
Wheelbase (mm)131013051285
Ground clearance (mm)171165165

The e-Access is the heaviest scooter of the three weighing in at 122 kg. The seat height of the Activa-e is the most accessible at 675 mm while the Rizta S has the tallest seat height of 780 mm.

Suspension, brakes and tyresActiva-ee-AccessRizta S (2.9 kWh) 
Front suspensionTelescopic forkTelescopic fork Telescopic fork
Rear suspension3-step adjustable damped monoshockDamped monoshockDamped monoshock
Front Brake160-mm discN/A mm, disc220-mm disc
Rear Brake130-mm drumDrum130-mm drum
Front Tyre90/90-1290/90-1290/90-12
Rear Tyre110/80-12100/80-12100/80-12

Though the front suspension on all three are telescopic forks, the rear suspension on the Activa-e is an adjustable unit whereas the e-Access and the Rizta S get non-adjustable monoshocks. There is a combi-brake setup on the Rizta S and it gets a 220-mm disc at the front. The front tyres are the same on all three but the Activa-e gets a 110/80-12 rear tyre whereas the e-Access and the Rizta get 100/80-12 rubber.

PriceActiva-ee-AccessRizta S (2.9 kWh)
Ex-showroom (Delhi)Rs 1.17 lakhRs 1.00-1.20 lakh (estimated)Rs 1.12 lakh

On the pricing front, the Activa-e costs a bit more than the Rizta-S but we cannot make a definitive conclusion without the final pricing of the e-Access. We look forward to bringing you a detailed comparison once we get our hands on these electric two-wheelers

