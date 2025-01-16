Spec Comparo: Aprilia Tuono 457 v Yamaha MT-03 v KTM 390 Duke

The incoming Aprilia Tuono 457 will offer something quite unique in the sub-500-cc naked bike class, so we check out the competition.

Ever since the Aprilia RS 457 burst onto the scene, it was inevitable that the Aprilia Tuono 457’s arrival was just a matter of time. Well, now it is just around the corner. Considering it will be one of the most potent naked bikes on the market upon launch, we decided to compare it with the only other parallel-twin-powered naked bike, the Yamaha MT-03, as well as the undisputed king of the naked bikes in the sub-500-cc class, the KTM 390 Duke. Here’s how they stack up against each other on paper.







Powertrain Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Type Liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Capacity 457 cc 321 cc 398.7 cc Power 47.6 hp @ 9400 rpm 42 hp @ 10750 rpm 46 hp @ 8500 rpm Torque 43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm 39 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

While both the Aprilia Tuono 457 and the Yamaha MT-03 come with parallel-twin motors, they couldn’t be more different in character, with the torque-laden delivery of the Aprilia contrasting sharply with the screamer in the Yamaha. The KTM 390 Duke is the only single-cylinder in this bunch but punches well above its weight, with an output that’s much closer to the Aprilia than what the Yamaha manages. The Aprilia Tuono 457 has beaten both the other bikes on torque, though, with a substantial advantage in terms of turning force compared to the Japanese and Austrian machines. Despite having a single, the KTM manages to beat the Yamaha, though, when it comes to a sky-high redline, the Yammie is the king of the hill.

Dimensions Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Kerb weight 175 kg 167 kg 168.3 kg Seat height 800 mm 780 mm 820 mm Wheelbase 1370 mm 1380 mm 1357 mm Ground clearance NA 160 mm 183 mm Fuel capacity 12.7 litres 14 litres 15 litres

The Yamaha MT-03 and the KTM 390 Duke are a hair’s breadth from each other in terms of mass, while the Aprilia Tuono 457 has quite a bit more heft to it, at least on paper, but our RS 457 riding impressions indicate that this extra weight would disappear the moment it starts moving. The KTM has the shortest wheelbase, which gives it the agility it is famous for, while the Yamaha has the most accessible seat. The Aprilia, meanwhile, has the smallest fuel tank capacity with the largest engine, which may hamper its touring potential, though that is not what any of these bikes were designed for. These machines are for tearing up the city streets and heading home before the local constabulary gets alerted to their presence.

Suspension, brakes and tyres Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Front suspension 41-mm USD fork 37-mm USD fork 41-mm USD fork Rear suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Preload-adjustable monoshock Front Brake 320-mm disc 298-mm disc 320-mm disc Rear Brake 220 mm-disc 220-mm disc 240-mm disc Front Tyre 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 110/70 R17 Rear Tyre 150/60 R17 140/70 R17 150/60 R17

The running gears on the Aprilia Tuono 457 are nearly identical to the RS 457 except for the front tyre size, though that is unconfirmed as there is no official statement from Aprilia about the tyre size. The rest of the hardware is strikingly similar to the KTM 390 Duke, including the widths of the front forks, the diameters of the front brake discs as well as the rear tyre. If the Aprilia Tuono 457 ends up having the same front tyre as the RS 457, both Europeans would end up with identical tyre sizes. The Yamaha MT-03 takes a different route though, with more slender components lending a more lithe personality. Almost every component on the Japanese bike is a size or two smaller, creating a completely different personality, at odds with the competition but seemingly in line with its high-revving screamer of an engine.

Price Aprilia Tuono 457 Yamaha MT-03 KTM 390 Duke Ex-showroom Rs 4.10 lakh* Rs 4.60 lakh Rs 3.13 lakh *Estimated

India is a value-conscious market where KTM have had a foothold for a longer duration in the sub-500-cc premium segment and the 390 Duke is the most affordable of the trio, with a significant price advantage over the other two. It also develops nearly as much power as the Aprilia Tuono 457 while weighing as little as the Yamaha MT-03. However, the Aprilia Tuono 457 offers Italian style while being powered by a parallel-twin engine thus increasing its exotic appeal, which is not inconsiderable. This is the segment where the Yamaha MT-03 falters though, with its stratospheric price tag blowing away all aspects of value-for-money as easily as the tyre smoke from a burnout. This means the Italian bike, the Aprilia Tuono 457, offers better value against the Japanese rival despite being the newcomer to the market; we thought we would never write a sentence like that. While the price is not confirmed, it will most assuredly be lower or equal to that of the RS 457’s, but certainly not more. We can’t wait for Aprilia to reveal the price of this machine.

Also read: Spec Comparo: Triumph Speed T4 v Triumph Speed 400 (2024)