Details of 2025 ARRC TVS Asia One Make Championship Revealed

The 2025 ARRC TVS Asia One Make Championship season commences on 25 April

It is time for the fourth season of the 2025 Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) TVS Asia One Make Championship and a lot of interesting details have emerged. Here’s a look at all of them ahead of the season opener.

To start with, TVS Racing will be running race-optimised TVS Apache RR 310s, with upgrades that include a 0.5-hp increase in power for better acceleration and top speed, friction reduction technology via better coating for optimised efficiency and durability, as well as well as aerodynamic enhancements to improve water-cooling efficiency. There will be further mid-season upgrades that include a more compact and lightweight design compared to the 2024 version, a 14 per cent drag reduction via improved aerodynamic efficiency, modified gear ratios, and enhanced vehicle dynamics with an optimized rear suspension motion ratio.

Moving on to the grid, there will be riders from newer geographies — Spain, England, and Argentina. The competitors will include 15 riders from 12 countries, of which seven are returning racers from 2024, three of whom are from India, and eight new entrants. The 15th slot will be a wildcard entry occupied by a rider hailing from either India, England or Argentina.

The 2025 ARRC TVS Asia OMC will be a six-round season with the opener scheduled to take place at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand from 25-27 April. It won’t be a long wait to have racing get underway so stay tuned to this space for all the happenings.