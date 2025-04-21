Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launched

The Matter Aera, an electric motorcycle with a manual transmission, has been launched in Bangalore at a pre-registration-contingent price of Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Additionally, Matter have stated that the first 500 Aera customers from Bangalore will be able to acquire the electric motorcycle for an even lower price of Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These 500 customers will also get a free lifetime battery warranty, which Matter usually charge Rs 15,000 extra for.

The Matter Aera’s biggest USP is its four-speed manual transmission mated to its electric powertrain. Additionally, the Aera comes with three riding modes, which Matter say allow for a total of twelve ride combinations. The calculation that Matter have done to get to this number is four speeds (via the manual transmission) multiplied by three riding modes. The motor as well as the battery pack are liquid cooled and the motorcycle also comes with a seven-inch touchscreen dashboard which supplies features such as ride data, call alerts, music and navigation. Matter’s mobile app further adds to the connectivity suite by adding features such as real-time bike data, remote locking, geo-fencing as well as service alerts.





The five-kWh battery pack is IP67 certified and has a claimed IDC range of up to 172 km, and there is an onboard charger which comes with a five-amp-compatible cable. Matter claim the Aera can do 0-40 km/h in 2.8 seconds and that the running cost of the bike is just 25 paise per kilometre . Brakes at both ends are discs and the Aera is also equipped with ABS. The front suspension is a telescopic unit whereas there are twin shocks at the rear.

The Matter Aera is an EV that brings some unique propositions with it, how they translate to a real-world scenario will only become clear after we do a road test of the bike.

Read about our first ride of the Matter Aera here: Matter Aera First Impressions