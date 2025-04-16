Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Rider Registrations Now Open

Bike India

The previous Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) season had over 100 rider registrations, with Season 2 poised to be bigger than ever

After a successful inaugural season for the Indian Supercross Racing League, it’s time for the build-up for season 2. Rider registrations have opened ahead of the auction event that will eventually decide the grid before racing action gets underway.

For reference, the previous season had 104 registrations across nine countries. The rider registrations will cover four categories; 450-cc International Riders, 250-cc International Riders, 250-cc India-Asia Mix and 85-cc Junior Class. Do keep in mind that this registration isn’t a guarantee to make it on to the grid as it is just the first step required in order to be a part of the official rider pool for team selection during the auction process.

The Indian Supercross Racing League had made quite a splash for motor sport events in India as the inaugural season had an attendance of over 30,000 and a viewership of 11.5 million over a three-day broadcast period, setting a new record for a supercross event. In terms of the competitive side of things, Team BigRock Motorsports, led by rally legend, CS Santosh were the inaugural champions, with Season 2 slated to be bigger and more competitive than ever. Adding to this momentum is the fact that Bollywood star Salman Khan has come onboard as brand ambassador for the ISRL. 

While a proper timeline for racing action hasn’t been revealed for the Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2, we should get it as soon as the rider auction is done. This will likely happen later this year. 

