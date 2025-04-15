BMW R 1300 R Unveiled

BMW have taken the heart out of the R 1300 GS and brought to life a mean-looking roadster: the BMW R 1300 R. Here’s all there is to know about it.

The BMW R 1300 R, on paper, is an incredible machine. The bike is powered by the same engine as the R 1300 GS, a flat-twin boxer pumping out 145 hp and 149 Nm of torque. The design language of the motorcycle is not radically new but there are not many roadsters today with a boxer engine. In that regard, this one stands out as a unique proposition.. A noteworthy point, when compared to its predecessor is that it has more body panels and the frame is hidden under them. This makes it look cleaner and sharper.

The BMW R 1300 R will be available in four variants: Basic, Exclusive, Performance and Option 719 Kilauea. The basic variant is available in the Snapper Rocks metallic colour. The Exclusive variant is available in the Racing blue metallic colour and gets optional dark-chrome plated elements. The Performance variant is where one can opt for the DTC-Shift and two sporty display options. This variant is available in the Lightwhite uni colour, equipped with gold-coloured sport suspension and a red spring for the rear suspension. This variant unlocks a lot of options for customisation. The final variant brings the bike in all its glory, with a Blackstorm metallic colour and a matching black USD fork, along with all optional Option 719 Kilauea-themed accessories and graphics, this one is definitely our favourite.

BMW have gone all the way for this bike to be customisable to each individual user’s preferences. The bike is available in three different packages, Comfort, Dynamic and Innovation. These options can add heated seats, automated shift assistant, active cruise control and even front collision warning to a particular bike depending on the spec chosen.

It may reach us soon, expect pricing in the range of Rs 21 lakh. We quite like the BMW R 1300 R and we’re looking forward to testing this bike out soon.

