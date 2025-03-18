Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S 2025 Launched in India

The all-new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Panigale name is synonymous with speed and precision in our hearts and in spirit. The Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S are extremely precise and quick machines inspired by MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. The bikes use the “Desmosedici Stradale” engine updated to Euro 5+ compliance . They managed to shave off a kilogram of weight while making a bit more power. The bikes come with a few changes and one of them is quite major, taking the internet by storm: The double-sided swingarm.

The Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S get a double sided swingarm which Ducati claim to reduce lateral stiffness by 37 per cent, improving the grip at extreme lean angles without impacting the longitudinal stiffness and retaining the precision that Panigale V4 riders have long appreciated. The Ducati Panigale V4 uses a “front frame” developed as a result of Ducati Corse experience in MotoGP. Lateral stiffness is reduced by 40 per cent, while longitudinal stiffness remains unchanged. The weight of the component drops by 17 per cent. The increased flexibility improves front feeling through the turns, better exploiting the tyres. As a result, the rider can turn the bike into the corners more easily, naturally holding the line and cornering faster.

The Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S have their ergonomics and aerodynamics synchronised. They are so intertwined into each other that the new design of the bike integrates the rider into the aerodynamic shape of the bike naturally and aims to increase lap times and better corners with a better, more comfortable and less strenuous “hang-off” position during cornering. This is achieved by tweaking the design of the 17-liter, aluminium fuel-tank and adjusting the footpeg location. The Panigale V4 weighs in at 191 kg (dry) while the V4 S weighs only 187 kg (dry). The overall design is updated to reduce fatigue while the rider is chasing better performance on the track.

There is normally not much one can change when it comes to bikes like these. The Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S are dream bikes for many, even to look at, and to think that these machines also need improvements is a stretch. Yes, there’s always room for improvement but with these bikes the threshold for change lies in fine-tuning and not major changes. The Ducati superbikes are extremely configurable by the end customer and hence the power output really depends upon your particular spec. For reference, both the bikes (stock) run on the same 1,103-cc, V4 engine making 216 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The major difference between the two lies in weight, the Panigale V4 weighs in at 191 kg (dry) while the V4 S weighs only 187 kg (dry) and accessories like exhaust systems and performance kits.

Also read: Latest Issue of Bike India magazine: Ducati Panigale V2