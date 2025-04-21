Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launched

The 2025 OBD2B-compliant TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched with a host of new features, with prices starting from Rs 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TVS Apache RR 310 has been updated for 2025 with new features which TVS say will enhance the bike’s riding experience. On the technology front, the RR 310 is now equipped with launch control and cornering drag torque control and TVS’s second-generation race computer with multi-language support.

On the aesthetic front, the Apache RR 310 is now equipped with sequential indicators and new eight-spoke alloy wheels.

The RR 310 is powered by a 312.2-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which produces a peak power output of 38 hp at 9,800 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. The bike has four riding modes and two power modes. Sport and track modes give you access to the bike’s maximum power and torque whereas the urban and rain modes limit the bike’s performance to 30 hp at 7,600 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm.





The TVS Apache RR 310 has three standard variants with two colour options between them as well as three of TVS’s BTO (Built to Order) kits which consist of two performance kits and one special colour option. The full RR 310 variant line-up is as follows:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom India) Red (without quickshifter) Rs. 2,77,999 Red (with quickshifter) Rs. 2,94,999 Bomber Grey Rs. 2,99,999 Dynamic Kit (BTO) Rs 18,000 Dynamic Pro Kit (BTO) Rs 16,000 Race Replica Colour (BTO) Rs 10,000

The Dynamic Kit adds fully-adjustable KYB front and rear suspension as well as a brass-coated drive chain and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

The Dynamic Pro Kit makes the stance of the motorcycle more aggressive by way of lower-positioned clip-ons and race foot pegs that are positioned higher up.

The race-replica colour on offer is Sepang Blue with TVS Racing stickering. TVS also give you the option of putting a racing number of your choice on the visor.

Also read: BMW R 1300 R Unveiled