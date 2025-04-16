2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched

The 2025 OBD2B-compliant Honda Dio 125 has been launched with additional features as well as updated colour schemes and graphics.

The 2025 Dio 125’s OBD2B-compliant, 123.92-cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine produces 8.3 hp and 10.5 Nm. The Dio 125 is also equipped with an idling start-stop system with the intention of improving fuel-efficiency.

The 2025 Dio 125 gets a few notable feature additions. The instrument cluster is now a 4.2-inch TFT display with mileage indicators, a trip meter, an eco-riding indicator as well as a distance-to-empty reading. This new display can now be used in conjunction with the Honda RoadSync app, which allows the user to access features such as navigation, as well as view call and message alerts. The Dio 125 also comes with a smart key and a USB type-C charging port.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, says that the Dio has always been a popular choice among India’s young generation, and that this update will further strengthen its position in the segment.





The 2025 Honda Dio 125 is available in five colours: Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

There are two variants on offer, DLX and H-Smart, which are available at Rs 96,749 and Rs 1.02 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom).

