Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Long Term Review

by

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the manufacturer’s most premium motorcycle yet and we are using it every day in the city and for the occasional long ride. Watch this space for timely updates about this motorcycle’s progress.

Superstar Entry

Royal Enfield’s superstar joins our long-term garage. We expect the next few months to be nothing short of brilliant

In my opinion, a motorcycle needs more than one cylinder to be able to cruise effortlessly. Although our market did have options in this segment, Royal Enfield rewrote the rules of the game by launching the Super Meteor 650. By offering a purpose-built cruiser below Rs 5 lakh, they have made the act and joy of cruising accessible to a larger number of riders.

Even so, this is the manufacturer’s most premium model ever. The Super Meteor shares its parallel-twin engine with the Interceptor and Continental GT but boasts of a higher level of equipment, including an LED headlamp and a Showa USD fork. The motorcycle did impress us the first time we rode it in Jaipur, though none of that matters when one sets one’s eyes on the Super for the first time.

With a dual-tone paint scheme lending colour to an all-metal bodywork that is not shy about flaunting its curves, the Super Meteor looks the part of a large motorcycle from any angle. On that count, I believe it scores points among cruising enthusiasts even while standing still.

Life with this big and burly twin-cylinder cruiser has just begun and, given only a few days’ delightful experience, the future looks promising. More updates will follow in the forthcoming issues of the magazine. Short excerpts will also be featured on our website and social media channels. So, do please stay tuned in.

Watch our fuel-efficiency video here:

Story: Joshua Varghese

