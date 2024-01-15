Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Road Test Review

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a bobber based on the Super Meteor 650. We got to recently spend time and explore the capabilities of this machine to bring you our impressions.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The new Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle to come out from the tried and tested Royal Enfield 650-cc platform. This bobber shares its chassis with the Super Meteor 650 and while at first glance it looks like a stripped-down version of the motorcycle, there is a lot more than meets the eye. Royal Enfield say that this design language pays homage to the SG650 Concept which was showcased at EICMA 2021.

The styling of the motorcycle is handsome for a bobber and just like the SM 650, the quality and fit-and-finish levels are premium. It gets a slightly redesigned tank that can hold 13.8 litres of fuel compared to the 15.7-litre fuel tank on the Super Meteor 650. At the front, the round LED headlight is covered by a cowl that gives the Shotgun its character and makes it stand apart. At the rear, we see a single seat configuration just like bobbers are meant to be. Unlike the exhaust units on the SM 650 which run parallel to the ground, the Shotgun gets slightly upswept units. Just like the SM 650, the Shotgun gets aluminium cubes on either side of the handlebar that house the switchgear as well as knob adjustable clutch and brake levers.

What we have for this review is the Stencil white colour scheme which surely gained a lot of attention while cruising around in the city. Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey are the three other colour options on offer. We did receive this version with a single seat although the Shotgun is able to switch from a single seater to a double seater to a luggage-carrying tourer. With the twist of a key, the pillion seat is said to pop off. The bike makes use of a digi-analogue instrument cluster, which comes equipped with the Tripper navigation pod as well. The only additional thing that I would have really liked to see was a rpm meter as well.

For a shorter rider, this is a large and heavy motorcycle. Although, the 240 kg kerb weight is only felt at a standstill and while taking U-turns. On the go, the Shotgun is quite manageable. When it comes to ergonomics, this does have a proper bobber stance with the footpegs in a neutral position that keep a rider’s legs at a 90-degree angle. The handlebar is a much smaller unit compared to the one we see on the SM 650. With my 5.7-foot stature, I did have to bend slightly ahead to properly grip the handlebar. Overall, this is a good position for a bobber but will surely suit taller riders better. The ground clearance stands at 140 mm and the bike has a seat height of 795 mm.

Powering the Shotgun is the familiar 648-cc, air-cooled, SOHC, four-valve motor that puts out 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. 80 per cent of the peak torque is available from as low as 2,500 rpm and this is clearly felt as you release the clutch and get going. The power delivery is linear, it has good low-end grunt, and a strong mid-range which makes for a really engaging riding experience. This engine is also extremely tractable and could easily handle cruising at a speed of 55 km/h in the sixth gear. It is able to quickly get up to triple-digit speeds and on the highway, I was cruising at 120 km/h comfortably with no stress on the motor. Very few vibes creep in if the motor is being pushed to the redline, although this motorcycle is not meant to be ridden that way. The clutch action is light and shifting through the gearbox is a slick experience. With the heavy weight of the motorcycle, I did have to fuel up the tank slightly earlier than expected so if mileage is what you’re looking for, this might not be the ideal option.

The suspension setup comprises Big Piston Separate Function USD fork from Showa at the front, while the rear makes use of twin shocks with five-step preload adjustability. It gets 120-mm of suspension travel at the front, and 90-mm of rear suspension travel. Compared to the 19-inch and 16-inch wheel configuration on the SM 650, the Shotgun makes use of an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. These wheels are wrapped in CEAT Zoom Cruz rubber which provided ample grip. With this setup, the Shotgun is a surprisingly good corner carver. The only limitation is the footpegs which do land up getting scraped. It is able to change direction quickly and overall, it has quite a confidence inspiring feeling to it. Out on the highway, the bike feels at home and is fairly comfortable to cruise astride. Even with the low ground clearance, it is able to tackle speed breakers and undulations but they have to be taken at crawling speeds or the Shotgun will literally shoot you up from the seat. Meanwhile, braking duties are handled by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 300-mm disc at the rear with the assist of dual-channel ABS. The brakes do a good job and the calibration from the ABS is also quite good.

To sum it up, the Shotgun 650 is a niche product that is going to appeal to a very select set of people. It is not a practical option for the city when you consider our road conditions, but surely a fun machine to cruise astride when you have long open highways ahead of you. It is nice to see Royal Enfield constantly updating their portfolio, offering every different type of rider a motorcycle of their preference.