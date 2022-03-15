Royal Enfield Scram 411 – Things To Know

We get astride the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and explore its capabilities in varying conditions. Here is all you need to know about the motorcycle.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Design: At first glance, the design of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is familiar considering that the Scram makes use of the same chassis as the Himalayan. The 15-litre fuel tank and the side panels are also the same, but there are some new attractive colours and graphics on offer that give the Scram a character of its own. The main changes are at the front end where Royal Enfield has incorporated a round headlight into a new frame that is directly attached to the front fork. Unlike the Himalayan, which has a fixed headlight unit, this one moves with the direction of the front wheel. There is a 19-inch spoked wheel at the front as opposed to the 21-inch one on the Himalayan. Because of this, the ground clearance has come down by about 20 millimetres to 180 mm.

Apart from these major changes, the bike sports a new single-piece seat, a new front fender, and two boxy panels on either side of the tank. The rear end is slightly modified where the indicators are now placed lower and the grab-rails have been slightly redesigned. The Scram 411 will be sold without the main stand but it can be opted for as part of the accessories. There are three variants on offer, each distinguished by the graphics and colour options.

Ergonomics: All these changes have helped to bring about a slight change in the motorcycle’s ergonomics. As soon as you swing a leg over, the feeling is obviously familiar as the same Himalayan tank sits between your legs, and the foot-pegs are in the same position.

Because of the changes at the front, the handlebar unit is now slightly narrower, closer to the rider by 20 mm and 60 mm lower as compared to the Himalayan. Overall, the riding position is fairly comfortable and, given its seat height of 795 mm, shorter riders will now find it easier to place their feet on the ground.

Weight: Royal Enfield say that the Scram 411 has a kerb weight of 183.5 kilograms (without fuel). With a full tank of fuel, the bike will weigh about 193.5 kg, making it around 6.5 kilos lighter than the Himalayan.

Engine: Powering this motorcycle is the 411-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor from the Himalayan. It is in the same state of tune, putting out 24.5 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 32 Nm between 4,000 and 4,500 rpm. Royal Enfield claims that a few improvements have been made to the fuel-injection system and the fuelling, with the gear ratios remaining the same.

Suspension: The suspension set-up comprises a 41-mm telescopic fork at the front and a link-mounted monoshock at the rear. While the Himalayan gets 200 mm of travel at the front, the Scram 411 gets 190 mm and the rear continues to offer 180 mm of travel. With this set-up, the Scram was able to take on a variety of obstacles through the off-road trails with ease.

Brakes: Stopping duties are taken care of by a 300-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm disc at the rear. This set-up is adequate, although it would have been nice to see the switchable ABS option that was introduced with the BS6 Himalayan being carried over to the Scram 411 as well. This would be a treat for more experienced off-road riders. Hopefully, we will see this addition with an update in the future.

Equipment: In terms of equipment, the Scram 411 makes use of the same digital-analogue display that we have seen on the Meteor 350. The distinguishing factor between them is the font of the numbers, where the Scram 411 uses a more modern font. This unit displays all the necessary information, including a gear-position indicator, but misses out on a tachometer. Riders can opt for the Tripper navigation system at an additional cost as it does not come as standard on any of the variants.

Accessories: Like all Royal Enfield motorcycles, the accessory options under Make it Yours (MiY) allow the bike to be customized according to a rider’s preference. With this new addition, Royal Enfield is sure to appeal to scrambler enthusiasts, considering that there are not too many being sold in our market currently.

Price: Pricing for the Scram 411 starts at Rs 2.03 lakh and goes up to 2.08 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Chennai).