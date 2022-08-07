Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched

The much-awaited Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 1.50 lakh and going up to Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two variants on offer – Retro and Metro – and as many as eight paint schemes to choose from.

The retro-modern Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a product that is aimed to appeal to the urban rider. The Retro variants are equipped with 17-inch spoked wheels that have a 300-mm disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. Of course, that means this variant is limited to single-channel ABS. The console is a digital-analogue unit but the Tripper Navigation is not available as an optional accessory. Paint schemes are also limited to two solid colours. The Metro is the top-end model. It features alloy wheels, dual-colour liveries and an elaborate digital-analogue instrument cluster that can be supplemented with Tripper Navigation as an accessory. This variant also gets wider 110/70 and 140/70 tubeless tyres. Braking is managed by a 300-mm disc at the front and a 270-mm disc at the rear along with the safety of dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Hunter 350 is Royal Enfield’s popular J-series engine. The 349-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 20.5 hp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm with a five-speed transmission for company. This mill sits in a chassis designed by Harris Performance that is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock abosorbers at the rear.

Commenting about the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd said, “At Royal Enfield we are closely engaged with our consumers and community. Their desires and aspirations shape the motorcycles we make and we are always looking to create newer experiences and newer formats of pure motorcycling for them. There were always a set of passionate motorcyclists that loved our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them. It is a motorcycle that combines the strengths of seemingly different species, and brings it together in a super stylish and fun package that is an all new flavour of pure motorcycling with the unmistakable Royal Enfield character.”

We have ridden the motorcycle at the press launch in Thailand and the first ride review will follow soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Also Read: Simple Energy One First Ride Review