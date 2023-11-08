Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 v 411—What’s The Difference?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 was recently revealed by the iconic motorcycle brand. We take a look at what are the differences between the Himalayan 411 and the all-new Himalayan 452.

The new Himalayan 452 has caused quite a stir in the market, even without the brand having to reveal its price, as the motorcycle now comes packed with a slew of modern features such as LED lighting, a tail-lamp that has been integrated into the indicators, upgraded flyscreen, TFT display, a USD fork and a significant bump in power.

Here are some technical differences between the old and the new Himalayan:

The Himalayan 452 as the name suggests has a higher capacity engine at 452-cc, called the “Sherpa”, with a compression ratio of 11.5:1 and a liquid-cooling system compared to the previous gen’s 411-cc air-cooled unit with a ratio of 9.5:1. The bike is also now more powerful, with the motor delivering 40.02 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm compared to the Himalayan 411’s 24.5-hp and 32-Nm output. Another major difference is that the new Himalayan now has a six-speed gearbox over its predecessor’s five-speed unit.

For those who love travelling far, the new Himalayan now has a bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 17 litres, a bump of two litres over the previous model. The brakes have been updated as well and now they’re bigger and stronger; there is now a 320-mm hydraulic disc brake at the front, and a 270-mm disc at the rear. Both discs are ventilated and come with switchable dual-channel ABS as standard. Suspension duties are now handled by a 43-mm USD fork at the front, with a travel of 200 mm, compared to the old Himalayan’s 41-mm telescopic fork, and a linkage type mono-shock at the rear, which is the same as before, but this time the wheel travel has gone up by 20 mm to 200 mm. The rear tyre is now a bigger 140/80-17 and should help put down the increased power output easily. The seat height is now 805 mm, (800 mm on the previous model) but the best part is, it is adjustable and can be brought up to 845 mm. Ground clearance is also higher by 10 mm and is now 230 mm. Despite all these changes, Royal Enfield still managed to bring down the weight of the bike by three kilos, with the bike now having a kerb weight of 196 kg.

Unlike the old Himalayan which came with a halogen headlamp, the Himalayan 452 now gets LED lighting all around, and an integrated turn and tail lamp. The bike comes with ride-by-wire and riding modes, a USB Type-C charging point, a four-inch TFT display with phone connectivity, full map navigation (powered by Google Maps). It is speculated that Royal Enfield will reveal the price tag of the new Himalayan at Rider Mania, which will take place between 23 and 25 November, 2023 in Goa. However, it is expected for the bike to be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh to 2.8 lakh.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Ducati Superquadro Mono – The Single To Rule Them All