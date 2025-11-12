Raptee.HV T30 – High on Voltage

The Raptee.HV T30 is a high-voltage electric motorcycle that might revolutionise electric two-wheeler travel and change its perception

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Kalidas M

One of the most important issues why people fear buying an electric vehicle, especially a two-wheeler, is range anxiety. India is slowly developing the charging infrastructure. By October 2024, India had developed about 30,000 charging stations all over the country. However, these are mainly CCS2 charging compatible stations which can charge an electric car thanks to its high-voltage battery. A two-wheeler with a low-voltage battery pack has limitations while charging. To tackle this issue, Raptee.HV, a Chennai-based electric motorcycle brand, developed a high-voltage electric motorcycle, called T30. And we were invited for a first ride of its pre-production models.

The design of the Raptee.HV T30 is pretty good. The bike looks beautiful, sharp, clean, and minimalist. The CEO of Raptee is a former Tesla employee, so you might see some influence. Personally, the T30 gave me some Dominar vibes, while the T30 Sport with only aesthetic differences (like a different livery and a short tail) reminded me of the Diavel. Although there were some panel gaps and inconsistencies, we expect these issues would be solved in the final production models. Addition of an engine guard (in this case, a battery guard) would have been beneficial as a precaution to prevent parts from getting damaged.

The dash on the T30 is a seven-inch touchscreen display that runs Raptee’s proprietary operating system (OS) which the firm has developed with Automotive Grade Linux. The OS runs smoothly and we didn’t encounter any lag while using the touchscreen as well. One can even use the touchscreen while the vehicle is not stationary (unsafe if you are not cautious, but a first-time experience for me). During the presentation and ride, a lot of emphasis was placed on the firm’s maps and navigation, which they call Raptee Maps. Personally, I feel the maps need some work, and even Raptee acknowledges it and promises to deliver it in coming years. The cluster of toggle switches on the left handlebar is slightly confusing and a first-time rider might get overwhelmed.

The T30 is powered by a 22-kW (30-hp) motor, and that’s where the name comes from. The power is transmitted via a belt drive. The bike can attain a top speed of 135 km/h and can do 0-60 km/h in 3.5 seconds. I felt the bike had a pretty linear power delivery and there were no jerks while accelerating. There are three modes: Comfort, Power, and Sprint. I tried the Comfort mode in the city, and I would recommend it for hyper-miling. Sprint mode brought a grin on my face and I once hit the 132-km/h mark. But Power mode is where the bike has a balance. I found it the best of both worlds.

The T30 comes with a 5.4-kWh Li-ion battery pack with an IDC range of 200 km. Now, as mentioned earlier, it is a high-voltage (HV) battery. That means, in a Power equation, P=V x I, one can toggle between voltage and current to get the same amount of power. But according to Joule’s law, heat generated is proportional to the square of the current. Thus, during long-distance journeys or fast charging, in a low voltage (LV) battery, the heat generated is more and one can experience an inconsistent power supply. Thus, the HV battery helps T30 to give consistent performance and fast charging speed. And we had a good experience with this tech. I was riding for almost 30 kilometres non-stop at about 80 km/h. I did not have any performance issues.

The best part about the T30 is the CCS2 charging compatibility. One can charge the bike at any charging station, be it AC or DC. Even a Tata or Mahindra car charger is compatible. The company provides a 3.3-kW home charger and clarifies that any AC or DC charger, be it 24-kW or 400-kW, can be used while charging as only seven kW is what it will suck while charging. Charging speed? It can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in just 36 minutes.

The T30 feels planted while riding. The riding posture on this bike is slightly aggressive, but I was comfortable. One can grip with one’s thighs very nicely. But the seat is broad and turning the bike in a tight turn is a task due to the large turning radius. The ride quality is on the stiff side and one can feel the harshness while riding on a rumble strip. The 17-inch alloys with radial tyres are really good and provide ample grip on highway as well as twisties. The Bybre disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS could have a better bite, especially the front brake could be improved.

Priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Raptee.HV T30 feels like a bike for someone who can’t stretch their budget to buy an Ultraviolette, which starts at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Someone who wants performance, but not as much as the Ultraviolette offers. Moreover, it is for someone who wants something which is modern, manageable, and practical, especially when it comes to charging flexibility and day-to-day use.