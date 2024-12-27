Osamu Suzuki Passes Away at 94

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation is no more. He was 94 years old and passed away due to lymphoma.

He was born on 30 January 1930 as Osamu Matsuda. After marriage, he adopted his wife’s family name, something Japanese families with no male heirs used to practice. He joined the family’s business in 1958 and got promoted to Director within five years. Leading from the front was his method and that he did well into his eighties. Suzuki san‘s vision and foresight have bloomed into the automotive giant we know today but he was also a smart and thrifty man. Lowering the ceilings of factories to save on air-conditioning costs and flying economy well into his old age were among the many ways he used to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

This mindset was key in shaping the company’s future. They gained a lot of popularity for their inexpensive compact cars and reliable motorcycles. Suzuki san understood the importance of partnerships and the potential of new markets. India was one of the many markets they had success in.

In a way, Suzuki san was responsible for fulfilling the dreams of many Indian families to own a car. At the time, his decision to invest a big sum of money in the Indian market was considered risky by many but decades later, Maruti Suzuki are easily the biggest car manufacturer in the country. Their portfolio over the years ranges from the Maruti 800 to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Motorcyclists all over the world also have a lot to thank him for. Some of the most iconic motorcycles in the world are Suzukis. As Indians, the TVS-Suzuki partnership was key for us. It was the first tie-up with a Japanese manufacturer. Motorcycles including the AX100, Shaolin, Samurai, Shogun and Fiero were fruits of that venture.

Be it two wheels or four, all of us have had memorable moments with a Suzuki. Those memories should immortalize Suzuki san‘s legacy.

30-01-1930 to 25-12-2024

Story: Joshua Varghese