Motul ‘Next Level Thrill’ Campaign Launched

Motul have launched their new advertising campaign titled ‘Next Level Thrill’.

The Next Level Thrill campaign celebrates the spirit of riding. It is centered around Motul’s fully synthetic, premium engine oil for two-wheelers, is inspired by riders who seek thrill and adventure in their own unique ways.

From Moto GP associations to motocross, Motul has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with riders

across the world. With the Next Level Thrill campaign, the brand aims to celebrate the diverse

community of riders and the various kinds of thrills they experience. This will range from high-speed racing to cruising to off-roading and more. The campaign is not only to glorify and celebrate riders, but also the terrains they conquer and the passion that drives them. It is said to acknowledge the love for the exhilarating thrills that flow not just through the veins of the riders, but also through the engines that power their machines.

Preetam Goswami, Director- Marketing & Business Development, Motul India & South Asia, expresses his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “At Motul, more than anyone else, we understand that riders are diverse and unique, each seeking their own kind of thrill. ‘Next Level Thrill’ is the connecting link between the unwavering passion for riding and the expertise of Motul engine oil in powering their bikes. Motul India holds great significance in the riding community due to its technological expertise and commitment to premium quality assurance. The 170+ years of global Motul legacy and innovation, for example, the first use of Ester Technology in engine oil gives us an edge and favourability, especially for two-wheelers.”

Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, adds, “Our vision is to establish Motul India as the preferred brand in the aftermarket lubricant business in India. We recognize the immense potential and untapped opportunities present in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets for premium products, and increasing our presence and accessibility in these markets remains a key priority for us. With this campaign, we aim to leverage our brand equity to drive growth and also create a unique and premium position as a high-performance lubricant brand.”

” We are delighted to partner with Motul in India,” says Anurag Tandon, SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, the creative agency responsible for conceptualizing the campaign. “The brand is rooted in performance and with the Indian automobile market evolving rapidly from a commuter-only mindset, a brand like Motul has a tremendous opportunity to become the preferred lubricant brand in India. With this campaign, we intend to strike the right notes with the diverse motorcycle audience who have one common passion, the thrill of riding. “

The Next Level Thrill film will be amplified during the upcoming India vs Australia T20 Series on JioCinema, OTTs and on other digital platforms.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/dmWm1y8bJrM