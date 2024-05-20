Motomax Instashine Sponge Review

The Motomax Instashine is sold in a small packet roughly the size of one’s palm for an unassuming price of Rs 25 per unit but it is extremely useful to have.

My first impression of the Motomax Instashine was that it was just an ordinary sponge and that I had to purchase a bottle of polish as well to use it with but this is no ordinary cleaning accessory. For the price it is being offered at, the Instashine sponge is a steal because it allows one the flexibility needed to clean a car or motorcycle at the last minute. Furthermore, it can also be used as a fine tool to add finishing touches to a well-polished motorcycle.

Even after it is taken out of its package, the Motomax Instashine looks like just another sponge but there is more to it. It comes prepped with cleaning agents that are ready to be used on multiple surfaces including painted metal, plastic and vinyl to name a few. Personally, I believe the biggest advantage of this product is that it does not require anything else other than a clean cloth to do its job properly. After wiping down the surface to be cleaned with a clean cloth, all one has to do is rub the Instashine sponge gently on that surface. The results are almost instant because there is a marked difference to said surface immediately after the sponge is used.

The impressive part is that it is as capable on the fuel tank of a motorcycle as it is on the plastic parts and sidewalls of the tyres. One may assume that the Motomax Instashine is a use-and-throw product but that is not the case. After each use, it can be stored for the next one until it stops shining surfaces. For Rs 25, we find that remarkable value for money.

For best results, we would recommend that you use this product on a clean motorcycle because then, it can be replenished as required with one of the polishes from Motomax’s range of products.

Also Read: CEAT SportRad Tyres Review

Story: Joshua Varghese