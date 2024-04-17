Bike India

CEAT SportRad Tyres Review

CEAT sent us their new, sticky SportRad tyres. We put them on our Yamaha MT-15 for a long-term review and here are our first impressions.

CEAT recently launched the SportRad tyres, steel-belted radials for sport bikes. The company claims that these tyres will remain stable even at a speed of 270 km/h. CEAT sent us a pair (110/70 ZR17 and 150/60 ZR17, front and rear respectively). The SportRads are strikingly beautiful, with nice grooves that uplift the entire bike’s character.

Our initial impressions include notable improvement when the brakes are applied hard. The tyres themselves provide more confidence and makes you want to brake later than you usually would. After riding for more than 700 kilometres on the road inside the city limits, I feel the tyres have started to settle in nicely. Bumps are handled well and they keep you free of all the unnecessary feedback. High-speed vibrations and instability are non-existent.

The Yamaha MT-15 is a very light bike; coupled with the sticky rubber that we have shod on these, the bike feels eager to lean into corners and filter through traffic.

We are yet to take them out for a proper spin on the hills where we can test them to their full potential.

The SportRad tyres are rated 66W and are available at Rs 12,500 a pair.

Charan Karthik

