Matter Host Tech Day

Matter, a technology start-up, hosted their first TechDay where they showcased their homegrown

technology for India and the world at the Capital Incubation Insights Everything (CIIE.Co) campus,

IIM Ahmedabad.

The technologies and innovations showcased will power the upcoming electric motorcycle to be

launched in the Indian market in November 2022, offering unique experiences. Over the past three

years, Matter have built an in-house, highly scalable technology suite focused on core components

such as powertrain, electronics, battery systems, chargers and connected applications.

Patents and IPs

Matter have created more than 100 intellectual properties (IPs), including more than 35 patent

applications, more than 15 industrial design applications, and more than 60 trademarks. The

company has a strong patent pipeline in all vehicle areas, including powertrain, control, power

electronics and vehicle technology.



Matter’s vertically integrated approach has resulted in two issued patents: one for Matter Drive 1.0

(liquid-cooled motor) and for a dual-mode converter. In addition to these issued patents, several

patent applications are in preparation for Matter Drive 1.0, Power-pack, Charger, Controls and other related technologies.





New Logo

Matter unveiled their new logo and brand identity. The new logo embodies core values, growing

strength, progress and a desire to build a future that is both technologically and environmentally

responsible. The M in the logo represents the path between the four arms—technology that

fascinates, innovation that simplifies life, impeccable design, and the shield that stands for good

energy, no matter what.

Mohal Lalbhai, Group Founder and CEO, Matter, said, ‘For electric vehicles to become mainstream, it is critical that we rethink, decipher the need and leverage technology for product development. What makes me proud today is that our culture of innovation has enabled key technologies in various areas of the electric vehicle. Our upcoming electric motorcycle is a product built on core technologies developed in-house that will usher in an era of new mobility and connected experiences, shaping the future for a sustainable and inventive India.’

Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, Matter, said technology and innovation are the

key drivers of the future and will transform the mobility sector. Matter has made significant

technological advances in the EV ecosystem, with a strong focus on safety, reliability and

performance. The vehicles of the future will be much smarter and data-driven, and technological

advancements will open up numerous opportunities and constantly enable new experiences.

United by this vision and driven by a purpose, Matter are proud to leverage their experience and

futuristic technology solutions to empower everyone to choose a clean alternative.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



