Moto Morini and Zontes Arrive in India

This time around in India, Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) have brought in two new brands, looking to take the highly competitive premium segment by storm.

AARI, who also are responsible for Benelli and Keeway, have brought in the Zontes and Moto Morini brands: two manufacturers that offer premium yet affordable models that are manufactured in China. Zontes, on the one hand are known for occupying the small- to mid-displacement segment, with offerings focusing on 350-cc platforms. Moto Morini, meanwhile, are a brand with Italian origins and take things up a notch with offerings in the 650-cc segment.

The new motorcycles under the Zontes and Moto Morini umbrellas are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. With that, AARI havee opened pre-bookings for the two manufacturers model ranges. On the Zontes side, customers will have a wide selection of motorcycles to choose from. In the naked segment, Zontes offer the 350R, while the 350X serves as the brand’s sport-touring offering. Retro aficionados will be best served by the GK350, while ADV riders can opt for the 350T and 350T ADV. All these models are powered by a 348-cc single-cylinder engine churning out around 38 hp.





As for Moto Morini, the model range seems to be targeting the popular middleweight segment head-on with four 650-cc models to choose from. The Moto Morini X-Cape will be offered in two options, a standard version and an off-road X version. Meanwhile, two variants of the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6.5, Retro Street and Scrambler, will cover the retro styling section. All Moto Morini models pack the same 650-cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with around 60 hp on tap.







Moto Vault, India’s only multi-brand superbike franchise will establish a strong network of 23 touch-points across the country. These facilities would display the Moto Morini and Zontes range of superbikes and will be followed by many more world-class brands. The professionals at Moto Vault will be trained as per global standards and guidelines to offer the best, in terms of sales, service, and customer experience, aiming for the best-in-class, stress-free ownership.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



