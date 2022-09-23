Celebratory TVS Jupiter Classic Launched

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic. This is a celebratory edition as the scooter has reached the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone.

The new TVS Jupiter Classic is a premium edition of the much-loved city commuter. It sports a black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with a back rest. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours – Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. This variant gets disc brakes and an engine kill switch and added convenience comes in the form of an all-in-one lock, USB charger, and pillion backrest.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporized premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgment and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic, we recommit to the consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA.”

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a 109.7 cc motor that puts out 7.8 hp at 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.8 Nm at 5500 rpm. TVS say that the metal bodied Jupiter Classic is styled to have a substantial on road presence, which delivers great ride quality and comfort making it a perfect companion for the city. The scooter also comes with TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’ where the engine is tuned to deliver a better fuel efficiency in ‘Eco’ mode.

TVS Jupiter Classic has been introduced in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes priced at Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi).