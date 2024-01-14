KTM 390 Duke Road Test Review – Ducal Nostalgia

In its 2024 avatar, the KTM 390 Duke has received a comprehensive update and now the motorcycle brings back memories of the first-generation hooligan that we loved so much

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The 390 Duke has been somewhat of a cult classic in the world of motorcycles. Personally speaking, I have owned a first-generation model for over seven years, so it was good fun putting this one to the test. The new design language is a drastic departure from the previous model’s and now it is a substantially larger motorcycle than before. The styling has been inspired by their flagship Super Duke 1290. It now makes use of a 15-litre fuel-tank with sharp shrouds jutting out on either side. The split seat is larger and we also see the pillion seat much higher up than before. The front end gets sharp LED DRL, the rear end is devoid of the tyre hugger and gets an underbelly exhaust unit to keep the look as slick as possible. Even though this is a larger motorcycle, it has a kerb weight of just 168 kilograms.

A couple of weeks ago when I was riding the new 250 Duke, I did mention that I was personally not a big fan of the proportions. However, after seeing more of them around, this design language has begun to grow on me, too, and I somehow quite like this blue colour scheme. I still think the first-gen looked the best, but this futuristic one is sure to appeal to the youth of today. The bike sports a five-inch TFT screen, which is surely one of the best in this class. The startup animation sequence is pretty cool, while the layout of information and navigating through menus is very user-friendly. It has three riding modes: Street, Rain, and Track.

Ergonomically, the new 390 Duke is a comfortable bike to get astride; the rider is placed sitting into the motorcycle and there is a fair amount of space to move around. It gets a seat height of 800 millimetres, so it is more accessible to shorter riders. Previously, the Duke has been a machine that suited shorter riders but this new model with larger proportions accommodates taller riders as well. The foot-pegs have been set in a sporty manner towards the rear and the wide handlebar keeps the rider upright. There is also an increase in ground clearance; 183 mm as compared to 151 mm on the previous generation. There was no fatigue after covering a good distance, so this is a motorcycle that can be used for short tours as well thanks to the fairly well-padded seat and fully adjustable front forks.

The new model gets a steel trellis frame but now sports an aluminium bolt-on subframe. Sitting in this chassis is the updated liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder motor. It now sports “LC4c” badging on the clutch cover. This is because KTM have managed to take the displacement up to 399 cc. This updated motor puts out 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful 390 Duke yet. KTM claim a 0 to 60 km/h sprint time of 2.4 seconds and 100-km/h in 5.9 seconds. As I rode on to open roads and twisty sections, it reminded me of the menacing nature of the first-gen model, but this time around, it is an extremely stable and confidence-inspiring machine. The power delivery is more linear and it has that nice kick once it revs past the 7,000-rpm mark. In typical KTM fashion, this bike makes you want to rev it out to the red-line and ride it hard. It gets up to triple-digit speeds quickly and will comfortably sit at 120 km/h without any harsh vibrations. Compared to the older models, this one is slightly more tractable and can handle around 60 km/h in sixth gear. The gearbox is slick and the clutch action is light. Adding to the fun quotient is the Quickshifter + that effortlessly allows clutch-less shifts even while cruising around in the city.

The elements contributing to the lighter unsprung mass are newly designed bionic wheels, a hollow front axle, and a disc rotor that is mounted directly on the wheel. We had first seen this on the 2022 RC390. The suspension set-up comprises WP Apex front forks and an offset monoshock unit at the rear. The front gets 142 mm of travel, while the rear gets 150 mm of travel. Considering that I was heading towards the twisties, the front forks were dialled in on the stiffer side to experience all that this beast had to offer. After just a few corners, I was impressed by the way it behaved and especially because of how stable it felt while flicking it over from one side to another as well as the confidence it inspired while powering out of corners.

Braking is another department where the 390 Duke excels. It uses the sintered brake pads so the bite is strong and it easily comes to a halt in any situation with superb calibration from the ABS. Due to an accident in the past, I had lost touch with trail braking, but this was the first motorcycle in a long time that I felt superb confident braking while diving into corners. Another electronic assist is switchable ABS where the rear can be turned off and that is a nice little addition for experienced riders who want to have fun with locking up the rear wheel. The bike makes use of H-rated Metzeler M5 Sportec Interact tyres which provide superb grip and allow one to push harder and lean further.

Overall, the KTM 390 Duke makes a strong case for itself and is a really desirable machine after spending time astride it. Priced at Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom), this is still the most affordable motorcycle in its segment and it offers much more than its competitors do. This one brings back the menacing nature of the legendary first-gen model while feeling like a much safer and more controlled machine. I surely had a blast with it and everyone who takes one out for a test-ride is likely to book one without thinking twice.