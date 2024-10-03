KTM 200 Duke Updated With New Console

KTM 200 Duke will now use a five-inch colour TFT display with navigation and bluetooth functionality.

The latest KTM 200 Duke’s new five-inch console is derived from the current generation of the 390 Duke. The console is familiar but its introduction in this segment increases the premium appeal of the 200 Duke in its segment. The various menus are accessed via a four-way switch cube and the functionality includes music controls, managing calls and turn-by-turn navigation.

To use the navigation, one needs to have the KTM My-ride app and it offers a useful tool to find one’s way through new areas. Furthermore, it also offers essential trip data and motorcycle information. Telephone alerts are managed over bluetooth connectivity and the console displays only incoming calls, of course, but to make full use of this feature, one needs a paired headset within the helmet. With the connected headset, the rider can also access music functions which can be controlled using the switch cube on the left side of the handlebar.

The KTM 200 Duke offers dual-channel ABS but now the rider can access the ‘Supermoto’ ABS function which means ABS at the rear wheel can be switched off. The rider can also adjust and customise layouts to their needs and tastes. With all these updates, the new KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).