Jawa Yezdi Get Tech Boost

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have introduced their enhanced range of bikes with BS6-II updates, which also enhance the riding experience.

The Jawa 42, Roadster, …. and Scrambler get a boost in rideability and refinement with this update and also comply with the new BS6 Phase II (OBD2) emission norms. The changes are applied across Jawa and Yezdi models to make them smoother and more refined while maintaining their thrilling experience.

The Jawa range of bikes sees several improvements with key engine components fine-tuned for reducing noise and vibration. A larger throttle body and exhaust ports with a remapped engine offer better rideability and performance. The new Jawa 42 gets an assist and slip clutch for lighter clutch feel and smoother operation, apart from being loaded with other features.

The Yezdi range has received similar updates for better refinement and rideability. They now have larger rear sprocket to improve low-end performance and redesigned mufflers for a better exhaust note.

The price hike has been kept marginal even with these updates.

Story: Aswin S

Bike India Team

