Hop OXO Electric Bike Launched in India

The Hop OXO is the newest electric motorcycle with modern styling from the Hop Electric

Mobility line up, launched from Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Hop OXO and OXO X electric motorcycles have been launched for a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh and 1.40 lakh respectively. The Hop OXO comes with several high-end features that ensure holistic performance, security and technologically advanced experience. The Hop OXO promises to fulfil the mobility needs of modern consumers. It is integrated with a wide array of features and a five-inch Advance Information Display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt and water splashes while ensuring seamless function. It is equipped with multi-mode regenerative braking, 4G connectivity and a partner mobile application that unlocks many features including speed control, geo fencing, anti-theft system, ride stats, and much more.

The Hop OXO is built on a 72-volt architecture with a peak power of 6.2 kW (8.43 hp). The motor is capable of delivering 200 Nm of torque at the wheel. The Hop OXO has three ride modes: Eco, Power and Sport,with an additional “Turbo” mode available on the OXO X. The Hop OXO X has a top speed of 90 km/h in Turbo mode and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

Power comes from an advance lithium-ion battery with smart battery management system and 811 Nickel-Maganese-Cobalt (NMC) cells, The Hop OXO has a 3.75-kWh battery pack delivering an industry leading real range of 150 km per charge. It can be charged at any 16-amp power socket with its portable smart charger and zero to 80% charging takes less than four hours.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



Also read: Keeway V302C Launched in India