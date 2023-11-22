Honda Racing India’s Rakshith Dave To Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Honda Racing India’s Rakshith Srihari Dave, a 15-year-old, is set to join the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup 2024 and will be the sole Indian contender.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today announced that Rakshith Srihari Dave, a 15-year-old from Chennai, has taken a stride towards global racing and is set to join the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup 2024.

The selection event unfolded at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia where a group of 89 riders participated in the selection. Out of which, only 41 riders went on to get selected to the final stage of the competition. Rakshith Dave secured his place in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup 2024 along with ten other riders from Asia-Oceania countries.

Rakshith Dave was identified first at the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Hunt program in 2018 and began his training under the Honda Racing Academy. He then went on to start his professional racing career in 2019 in the CBR150R category, where he became second runner-up and first runner-up in the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively. Rakshith also finished as the first runner-up in the NSF250R category this season.

Speaking on this achievement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “This is another proud moment for Honda Racing India to have Rakshith Dave as one of the contenders in the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. Since 2019, three riders from Honda Racing India have achieve this recognition, and now Rakshith has made it possible through his strong zeal. This development is a testimony of our commitment to nurture and develop the next generation of iconic Indian riders for the world. For Honda, motorsports is the expression of our passion and it is our resolve to stamp India’s name in global motorsports by building an excellent team of riders. We are elated that young Indian rider is making the transformation happen. Rakshith has already proved his passion for motorsports in the Honda India Talent Cup, and we are confident that he shall deliver his best and set new records at the international platform under the guidance of Honda’s experienced trainers.”

Rakshith Dave, Idemitsu Honda Racing India rider said, “This has always been my dream, and I am excited that it has come true. I thank Honda Racing India for giving me this opportunity to represent our Indian team on the global platform. It will be a great platform as it will bring new experiences and learning to my career in motorsports. At this point, I am focusing on enhancing my skills along with our trainers. Now, I will be working on my techniques, understanding the NSF250R machine better, and testing all its capabilities to achieve better results in each round. As the solo Indian rider, I will give my best to bring laurels to our team and country.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

