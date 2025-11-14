Honda CB125 Hornet – The Little Hornet with a Lethal Sting

The CB125 Hornet is a compact Honda with big-bike looks and serious street presence

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

A few months ago, I was at the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s silver jubilee celebration in Delhi. It was a two-day event and none of us knew what Honda was up to. The night before the event, our team had a discussion about what Honda could possibly be getting ready to unveil. Will it be another Activa? A small update of another existing small Honda? Or something completely out of left field, like, say, a Fireblade?

As it turned out, all of our hunches were grossly incorrect. In fact, they launched two bikes, one of them the CB125 Hornet. I saw that bike and instantly fell for it. It looked as if it was a mini CB750 Hornet or a CB1000 Hornet.

The design of the CB125 Hornet is absolutely beautiful. Honda might have entered the sport 125-cc segment late, but it’s clear it used that time wisely. This motorcycle looks stunning, bearing marks of attention paid even to the smallest detail. Take the saree-guard, for instance. Instead of a generic grille, Honda designed one that complements the bike’s overall aesthetics. The coloured alloy rims add a youthful flair, though our test unit in Pearl Igneous Black looked the most understated of the lot. The first-in-segment gold upside down (USD) fork adds a premium touch, giving the bike a bigger, more expensive presence on the road.

The Hornet’s seat is on the wider side, and despite its low 791-millimetre height, I found myself tiptoeing slightly. A bit more cushioning would’ve improved comfort, especially on longer rides or rough surfaces. The pillion seat feels hard as well. The foot-peg placement is comfortable, but the handlebar position leans slightly towards the aggressive. The 4.3-inch TFT display is sharp. The bike is loaded with features like Bluetooth connectivity, music control, and turn-by-turn navigation via Honda’s app. The response on the display is quick and the toggle switches feel elegant. There is also a USB type-C port, which is an essential accessory nowadays, neatly tucked below the handlebar.

The engine is essentially the same 123.94-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit previously seen on the Shine 125 and SP125, but it has now been tweaked to produce 11.15 hp and 11.2 Nm. It is very refined. The five-speed gearbox is butter-smooth and clutch action is light. While starting from standstill, I feel the first gear is slightly short as it often red-lined even before my foot reached the gear-shifter from the ground. But for a 125-cc bike, it does its job. And it also feels very composed in fifth gear, cruising at around the sweet spot of 60 km/h. Once you hit 70 km/h, though, the bike would start vibrating.

The CB125 Hornet really shines when it hits the corners. Its 12-litre tank is shaped in such a way that it helps the rider grip it comfortably. I even had a few foot scrapes while cornering. At just 124 kilograms, the motorcycle is very nimble. While riding in town, I felt no fatigue and the bike was pretty flickable. Braking is handled by a 240-mm front disc with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and a 130-mm rear drum. While a rear disc would’ve been welcome at this price point, stopping power is adequate for everyday use. The USD fork and the monoshock at the rear are slightly on the stiffer side. Combined with the hard cushioned seat, the ride feels harsh on bad roads. The bike is easy to handle in tight spaces with the 17-inch wheels. The MRF Zapper tyres–an 80/100 at the front and an 110/80 at the rear–performed well in dry conditions.

Priced at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda CB125 Hornet is the most expensive sport 125 currently in the Indian market. The top-spec TVS Raider 125, which is also a very capable bike priced at Rs 96,000, can feel like a better deal. Personally, I would buy the Hornet, though, for how beautiful it looks. It mirrors the bigger Hornets, and that association with the bigger siblings adds an emotional appeal to it which no other sport 125 in India can bring right now.