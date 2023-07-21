Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India for an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.41 lakh. The 200S 4V joins the Xtreme 160R 4V in Hero Motorcorp’s four-valve portfolio.

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V now comes with a new 199.6-cc, oil-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that produces 19.1 hp and 17.35 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Xtreme 200S 2V produces 18.08 hp and 16.45 Nm of torque. Hero Motorcorp claim that the new four-valve engine offers six per cent more power and five per cent added torque compared to its predecessor. They have also mentioned that the gear ratios of the 200S 4V has been updated for better acceleration.

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comes with a seven-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and a 130-mm radial rear tyre. The bike also gets an update to its braking setup with petal discs at the front and rear along with single channel ABS for efficient braking and safety.

The new Xtreme also gets connectivity features, turn-by-turn navigation and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD display with call and notification alerts. The 4V also gets a split clip-on handlebars as well as LED headlights. Cosmetically, the new 200S 4V looks largely similar to the 200S 2V save for three new paint schemes – Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and Matt Axis Gray Metallic.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across adventure, touring and streetfighter segment for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering— the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connect with our customers.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

